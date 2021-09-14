The sun was out and so were the Big Green Eggs at the seventh annual Moonbow Eggfest in downtown Corbin Saturday. Chefs from all around were at the event to share their talents with foodies who came to taste test their creations. | Photos by Erin Cox
Moonbow Eggfest sees successful 7th year
