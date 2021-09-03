CORBIN - After having to stay put when last year’s event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic, Big Green Eggs will soon begin their annual voyage to downtown Corbin in preparation of the return of one of the city’s favorite foodie festivals, the Moonbow Eggfest, which will take place Saturday, September 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Depot Street.
“To have had to make the decision to cancel last year was a bummer, but it was in the best interest of everyone’s safety,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen. “Eggfest is a huge foodie event that people love. We’re thrilled to have it back this year.”
Started in 2014, this year’s Eggfest looks to return to what it once was - a popular one-day foodie event that brings chefs and foodie lovers from around the country to downtown Corbin to sample some of the various foods and treats prepared by folks using the Big Green Egg, a Kamado-style cooker known for its versatility.
“It kind of has a cult following,” Monhollen said on the Egg. “Everybody has all of these cool, special recipes that they do, whether its pizza, a breakfast casserole, or of course, meat. People love their meat.”
Before the event’s conception, Monhollen said she was approached by a couple of Big Green Egg enthusiasts, who pitched the idea of Eggfest to her. It wasn’t long before the event saw 500-600 people visit Corbin each year, a number Monhollen is hopeful will return for this year’s Moonbow Eggfest.
“I am optimistic, primarily because it is an outdoor event,” she said on the number of people she hopes to see this year. “People have the choice to social distance.”
“We’ll still see people from out of state. If anything, we’ll be down locals because of the UK game,” she added with a laugh. “That’s always a hinderance.”
Monhollen said event organizers have gotten a good response from out-of-state chefs who make the trek to Corbin every year. This year’s event will feature around 40 chefs, and will include the internationally renowned cooking dynamic duo Chef Erik Holdo and Chef Francine Bryson.
Bryson, the author of two best selling cookbooks, has won more than 200 local and national baking competitions and placed second in CBS’s The American Baking Competition. She is a National Pie Champion, three time North Carolina Apple Grand Champion, and the South Carolina State Strawberry Champion.
In a previous interview with the Times-Tribune during the 2019 Monbow Eggfest, Bryson said one of Corbin’s previous events was the first time she and Holdo had ever cooked together. She said the two always make it a point to celebrate their “cookiversary.”
“We came, we cooked, and we fell in love [with Corbin]," Bryson said back in 2019. "We come back every year because we love it. We love the people, and we love the fried chicken. We love Corbin, I’ve actually considered moving here.”
Alongside all of the wonderful food to sample, this year’s Moonbow Eggfest will also feature the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In car show will feature hundreds of classic cars for those in attendance to checkout. Jeff Raymond from Big Green Egg will also be on hand hosting classes and teaching attendees tips and tricks for using the Big Green Egg.
“I think there’s two reasons,” Monhollen responded on why she thinks the Moonbow Eggfest has grown in popularity as it has. “One, it’s a foodie event, and Corbin is a foodie destination and people really love culinary experiences,” she added. “But two, I think they are also attracted to the big green egg and kind of finding out how exactly it works and what can you do with this thing. So there’s kind of a mystique surrounding the egg.”
Tickets to try all of the food prepared during this year’s event are available in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moonbow-eggfest-2021-tickets-160899435543?aff=ebdssbeac. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event and range from $20 for a single ticket to $50 for a family of four.
