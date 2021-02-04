Monsters of Destruction returning to Corbin Arena Friday and Saturday

CORBIN—A fan favorite will be making its way back to the Corbin Arena this weekend but with a new twist.
Monsters of Destruction will be coming to the arena on Friday and Saturday with three all-new shows.
“Monsters of Destruction comes back every other year and we always sell out both nights,” Corbin Arena General Manager Kristi Balla said. “It’s one of our most popular events. This time it’s a little bit different because it’s the first time we’ve used dirt, so it’s a dirt event this year. It’s completely different monster trucks and it’s a completely different atmosphere.”
This won’t be the first event the arena has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so Balla said she and her staff know what to expect and have found the best way to allow community members to have a good time while still remaining safe.
“We had a really successful Travis Tritt show back in September and I just kind of had to restructure everything to fit all the stipulations that they put out for us but still provide entertainment,” Balla said. “People right now are starving for something to do and this is always a big event for us.
“Normally, we would completely sell out two nights in a row. This time, what we did is we’re doing our limited capacity pod seating so people are sitting right next to each other and we added a third show on Saturday afternoon to accommodate for our loss and so we could spread out the crowd.”
Some other things the arena has changed in order to keep their patrons safe is selling bottled sodas instead of offering fountain drinks and selling more pre-packaged foods at concessions. All arena staff is also required to wear masks and participate in temperature checks before coming in to work.
“I’ve already had several events and I’ve worked really hard to come up with a very detailed plan and worked with the health department in order to follow all the health and safety protocols for our patrons,” Balla said.
Balla said it is also recommended that anyone in attendance follow the current CDC and state guidelines.
Monsters of Destruction will run three separate shows with a show on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m., a show on Saturday at 1 p.m. and another showing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the Corbin Arena box office or visit www.monstersofdestruction.com.
