ASHLAND, Ky. - The City of Corbin was represented during the first-ever SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Mini Summit held in Ashland, Kentucky this past Monday and Tuesday, as Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen attended the event and served as one of its panelists.
“That was a very humbling and honorable experience,” Monhollen said on being featured as a guest panelist for the event’s session highlighting downtown revitalization.
“I felt very honored to have the opportunity to represent Corbin and the tourism commission,” she added. “And of course, I felt humbled that the SOAR team felt that my level of expertise was good enough to be able to share with others.”
Monhollen joined hundreds of guests in Ashland for the two-day summit, which focused on tourism and the revitalization of downtown areas throughout the state. The two areas of focus are part of a much larger blueprint created by SOAR in shaping the future of Appalachia. Other areas of the blueprint include improving broadband connectivity throughout the region, creating a 21st-century workforce, entrepreneurship in a digital economy, healthy communities, industrial development, regional food systems, and tourism and downtown revitalization.
“Tourism has always been on the blueprint, but tourism has never really been a focus of the conversation,” Monhollen said when asked why she thought the mini summit focused on tourism and downtown revitalization.
“I think that now especially as the years have gone by, people are starting to understand that tourism works,” she added, also saying she believed new leadership at SOAR had made it a point of placing an emphasis on blueprint items that haven’t been recognized much in the past.
Monhollen said the mini summit was not so mini in size, as she predicted around 640 people had registered for the event. She said she was happy to see the state’s new tourism commissioner Mike Mangot make an appearance at the event, as well as the 41 Kentucky county marketing initiative, the Kentucky Wildlands.
“It was interesting just because there were so many people there that I didn’t know from lots of different organizations and backgrounds that weren’t even necessarily directly related to the tourism industry,” Monhollen said. “But I think they wanted to get more of an in-depth knowledge of what it is that we’re doing, just because tourism has become such a buzzword in the east Kentucky region.”
“There were a variety of panels and topics discussed that were related to tourism and downtown revitalization,” Monhollen added on the event. “Everything from what’s going on in small cities making a big impact to digital advertising and how to make it work for your organization.”
Officials are hopeful those who attended the event can take some of the information back home with them and implement new ideas in creating a more bustling tourism industry.
“It’s always nice to get together with other communities to learn from one another so that you can take those concepts and apply them into your communities,” she said, noting that a major theme of the summit was the idea that collaboration and teamwork were vital to the success of small-town cities throughout Appalachia.
“We’ve got to continue to collaborate and work together to make an impact,” she said.
