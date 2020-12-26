Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel along with Director of Corbin Parks and Recreation/Race Director Hope Gibson and other members of the Colonel Sanders Half-Marathon race committee presented a check for $7,000 to the Knox Whitley Animal Shelter. The money was raised by the inaugural half-marathon, and Kriebel said the committee plans to donate proceeds from each subsequent marathon to a different local charity each year. This year's race committee was made up of Corbin City Police Chief Rusty Hedrick, Lynn Camp Cross County Coach Marc Estep, and Falls Road Runners members Chris Jones, and Kyle Rogers. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
Money raised by half-marathon donated to animal shelter
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
