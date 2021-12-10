LONDON — The sex abuse trial for former SLHS girls basketball coach ended with the court declaring a mistrial on Wednesday morning.
Jonathan Walker, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a former student, and is now set for a new trial on January 31.
Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele said the mistrial came after one of the jurors reported a conflict regarding one of the witnesses in the case.
"It was just an unforeseen issue that no one could help," Steele said. "After that came to attention, we went back and researched case law and other issues for a couple of hours. Right before lunch, we came back in and it was declared a mistrial. That's all we could do."
Defense attorney, Conrad Cessna, said he was disappointed that the trial did not move forward but understands the reason why.
"A juror realized a relationship with one of the witnesses," he said. "It was reported immediately and there was nothing else we could do. This is a small town and sometimes you don't realize who might be involved in a case."
Steele said the case was in its second day of testimony when the conflict was reported.
"We'd had three witnesses testify when the issue arose," he said.
Walker, who lists a Hazard address, was the girls basketball coach when the incident occurred. He is accused of inappropriate touching of a student athlete on Nov. 2, 2018. The victim was 16 years old at the time the incident took place. After the allegations arose, Walker resigned his position as coach. He was indicted by a Laurel grand jury on the sex abuse charge in Feb. 2018.
