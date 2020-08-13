WHITLEY COUNTY — On Tuesday evening, a Rockholds man who had been missing for over 24 hours was found wondering the train tracks near the Family Dollar Store located on Colonel Hollow Road in Whitley County.
Matthew Nichols, 63, was reported missing Sunday evening and was eventually found by fellow Rockholds resident Jaime Middleton.
Middleton and her young children visited the Rockholds Family Dollar Store near her home Tuesday evening. She says that when she exited her vehicle, she saw a glimpse of a figure off in the distance, but didn’t recognize that it was a person, much less Nichols, until her 6-year-old pointed him out.
“My 6-year-old hollered, ‘Mommy, there’s a man walking down the railroad tracks.’ I just kind of glanced over. I knew Matt and his wife, because his wife used to work at the Dollar Store,” Middleton said.
Middleton says that when she approached Nichols, he was beat up and his clothes were torn. She then asked Nichols if he knew where he was. She says that he responded that he didn’t, and that he seemed very confused at the time.
Middleton says she knew that Nichols had been missing since Sunday, as she lives near Nichols’ home.
“The night he went missing, I contacted his wife, and told her that I would keep my out,” she said. “We’re always out fishing, we’re outdoors people. I literally live right over the mountain from them. My house, where it sets at, we’re in a wooded area, so I kind of kept my eyes out there just anytime I would go out."
Middleton led Nichols to her car, and sat him in the front seat. She turned on her air conditioner, and offered him something to drink before driving Nichols to his home.
“I wasn’t even thinking,” said Middleton. “I just started driving to his house with him. I don’t know if I could have gotten in trouble, but at that point, I really didn’t care.”
Middleton said that when she approached Nichols’ home, she began honking her car horn as soon as they entered his driveway. Nichols’ wife and Whitley County officials who were searching for Nichols’ came rushing out.
“I actually had like 35 people in the woods searching for him,” said Whitely County Emergency Management Director Danny Mosses.
Middleton says Nichols sat in her car while they waited for Whitley County EMS to arrive on the scene. She was questioned by Whitley County officials who were already on the scene, as they attended to Nichols as well.
“We were all standing around crying tears of joy, because he was found,” Middleton said.
Nichols was transported to Baptist Health Corbin where he is expected to make a full recovery.
“He did have a pretty good laceration to the head where he fell I assume, scratches, sunburned, dehydrated,” said Moses. “He was in fairly good health for his condition. His blood pressure was a little low. His diabetes, his sugar level was a little high, not bad considering. All in all for his condition, he was in pretty good shape.”
“I’m just happy he was found safe, and I hope he makes a full recovery,” said Middleton. “It was just by the grace of God meant for me to find him that day.”
