As we settle into another week of social distancing and quarantines I have to ask: parents, how are you holding up? Have you started looking into boarding schools to send your kids to yet, once all of this passes?
Obviously, I'm kidding when I ask those questions. But I do think it's important that while we remember to wash our hands and keep our distance during this time, we also need to remember to take care of ourselves in other ways. Mainly, I'm referring to our mental health. There is a lot of information flying around right now and it's easy to be bogged down and overwhelmed with everything going on.
Whenever I get too stressed or overwhelmed, my mind and body slowly start shutting themselves down and it isn't long before I have to take what I have come to refer to as a "stress nap."
However, if things haven't escalated to that point, but I still need to destress, I watch comedy. The old cliche and plot from that one Robin Williams movie you skipped, "Patch Adams," is true: Laughter is the best form of medicine.
Since you're stuck at home anyway, I'd like to make a suggestion. If you have Netflix, check out "The Office." That is, if you are one of 12 people left on earth who haven't watch it before.
I'll admit, I've wanted to write this column for a while, ever since learning that today as I write this, Tuesday March, 24, is the 15-year anniversary since "The Office's" debut on television.
Originally, the show was adapted from British comedian Ricky Gervais' version of "The Office," which aired on BBC in the UK. Greg Daniels, a writer for shows like Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill, and The Simpsons, produced the show, with several of the actors also writing and directing episodes.
Since then, "The Office" has gone on to air nine (six good, one decent, and two not-so-great) seasons. "The Office" received 42 Emmy nominations, winning five during the span of its run. While Steve Carell who plays one of the lead characters, Michael Scott, did not win an Emmy for his role, Carell did go on to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical in 2006. "The Office" was also named the best TV series by the American Film Institute in 2006 and 2008, among many other awards and accolades.
For all of the admiration and attention the show received while it was still on the air, it seems the show has gained even more popularity since then, thanks to streaming services and the rise of the internet.
It's hard to pin-point what makes a show following an office full of people working for a fictitious paper company so compelling. My take is that it's the cast of characters that truly sets the show apart. Each character, as goofy as they are for the sake of comedy, have redeeming qualities that we each see a little bit of ourselves in.
Steve Carell's character, the aforementioned Michael Scott, is the manager of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, and he used annoyed me to death the first time I watch the series. He was constantly messing things up for his employees, and always sticking his foot in his mouth. Upon rewatching the series (a billion times) I started to realize that Scott means well and is only ever looking for companionship, a friend.
We've all been in that situation. Carell's character of course goes about finding love, and acceptance in a hilarious fashion, but when you pull back the comedic lenses, you start to realize that all of "The Office's" characters have a little bit of us in them.
The office's receptionist Pam Beesly (played by Jenna Fischer) goes through a failed engagement, flunks out of art school, and has to deal with falling with her best friend. Raise your hand if you've even dealt with anything similar. Now put your hand down, everyone would be staring at you if we weren't social distancing.
If neither of those characters connect with you, then I'm sure one of the various others would. From Stanley, who is annoyed most of the time and watches the clock everyday, counting down the seconds until he can leave, to Phylis who comes off as the matronly type, but is really as vindictive and as calculated as any of us.
And of course, there is Dwight Schrute. If you don't know Schrute, then I suggest firing up Netflix and checking him for yourself. I don't believe I have the ability, or space to accurately describe Rainn Wilson's character justly. I will say that he is my favorite and I will always remember Rule 17.
The show's themes tackle real life issues we see everyday. From worrying about their company closing, to inter-office love dynamics, to race, to a person coming out as homosexual to their co-workers, this show still stands the test of time.
I could write a book on this show, it is absolutely my favorite thing to ever be put on television. When I finish my work for the day, and all I want to do is laugh, or cry (Michael's last episode) I turn on some comfort and hangout with my friends from Scranton, Pa.
So whatever your comfort, be sure you find time for yourself during all of this to take care of you. And if you are feeling overwhelmed, or sad, it's okay to express that too. None of this is easy for anybody, and although we're all going through it, that doesn't mean we can't feel grief on an individual level.
"Society teaches us that having feelings and crying is bad and wrong. Well, that's baloney because grief isn't wrong. There's such a thing as good grief. Just ask Charlie Brown." - Michael Scott
