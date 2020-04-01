MILLS' MUSINGS: Worry less about the future, be thankful for now

I know there is a lot to be worried about going on in the world right now. For me personally, I worry about the aftereffect of COVID-19. How will things be once this is finally over? Will we slowly return to the way things used to be, will it be different? Does anybody really have the answers?
Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone does. We can predict how things will play out, but who’s to say whose prediction would be right?
I am a creature of habit, and when things are suddenly shifted from my regular routine, I can flounder in all of the uncertainty. I’ll admit that in this line of work, no two days are hardly ever the same, but there’s still a routine in the unpredictable. I still got up around the same time every day. I still rushed out the door, barely remembering to grab everything I needed for that day. I still had my normal commute to the newsroom, and still had the opportunity to spend at least some time with some of the best colleagues I’ve ever had the blessing of working with.
I don’t mean to sound over dramatic. I know that I’ll still have those things once this is all over, or at least I hope I will. And I suppose that’s really what’s driving us all right now: hope.
That’s why I believe it’s critical that we still conform to our routines during this within the healthy limits set forth by our elected leaders.
However, I also think we should use this time to take a step back and be thankful for what we have in the present. It’s futile to sit and worry over something that hasn’t happened yet. The only thing we can control is ourselves, our thoughts, and our attitudes.
It doesn’t always need to be something as cataclysmic as a pandemic or natural disaster for us to remember to be thankful. Some would say that we should be thankful everyday. And while I agree with them, it’s usually after the aforementioned events we should remember to be thankful the most.
I still have the ability to work during this, and I am so thankful for that. I know that many are worried about making ends meet, and how they will recover from this. I couldn’t imagine being in that situation, and my heart breaks for those going through it.
My heart breaks for those who don’t have a steady home life and those who struggle with food scarcity on a normal basis, and how they are coping with things now.
In the same sense though, I am thankful. I am thankful for those who are going out of their way to help those in need during this situation. I am thankful to live in a community where selflessness can be found aplenty, whether it be the making and donating of medical equipment, to first responders going our of their way to help their communities, to organizations like community action agencies existing for the sole reason of providing a hand up during trying times.
And as I stated earlier, I am thankful that I have the opportunity to do what I do. I am able to help my community by providing critical information during this time. I am thankful that I have the opportunity to be able to attempt to make you laugh or share some encouragement through this column every week. Of course, I am most thankful to work with an amazing group of people who take pride in doing our part for our community.
One thing I do hope for when it comes to the aftermath of COVID-19 is that we don’t lose this sense of togetherness. In the recent years it seems we’ve grown further and further apart from each other, in some places more than others. But when something comes around and affects all of us, we always seem to set aside our selfish needs, for the most part, and focus on what we can do to help our neighbors.
I hope we don’t take for granted the things we have once this is over. If we are to slowly “return to normal” I hope we take these lessons of selflessness with us.
When things are the toughest is when we tend to shine the brightest for each other. Please don’t dim your light when this is over, and please don’t lose hope.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer for the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at jmills@thetimestribune.com
