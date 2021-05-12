MILLS' MUSINGS: When in doubt, talk about the weather

If it weren’t for the weather, there would be one less thing to complain about and striking-up conversations with strangers in waiting rooms would be a lot more difficult. They say talking about the weather is reserved for older folks, but put me in a situation with someone I don’t know or have very little in common with, and sure enough, we’ll soon be talking about the weather.
I think weather talk comes so naturally to strangers because unlike politics and religion, it’s typically something we can all agree on. Rain is rain, regardless of what you believe. Even when there is a disagreement - you may prefer winter and it being cool out, while I enjoy spring and warmth - those disagreements are typically less “heated” than conversations on who you should vote for or pray to.
Having said that, every winter I look forward to the warmth and rejuvenation that spring brings. And every year I am reminded of the “little winters,” or singularities as they’re known in the weather world, that periodically pop-up during the spring months. Snaps of cooler weather seemingly sneak up out of nowhere just to throw a wrench in your day at the ballpark or your picnic plans.
Some years the “mini-winters” are more mild than others. But then there are years like this year in which certain areas in the Tri-County region experienced isolated snow showers in late April. Snow in LATE APRIL! April showers may bring May flowers, but April snow showers just bring me misery.
It’s bad enough that the pollen in our neck of the woods is thick enough to choke on come spring, but the random snaps of cold streaks in the months of April and May are enough to make anyone want to cancel plans and just stay home. My poor thermostat has seesawed up and down so often over the past month or so, it probably thinks I’m never satisfied. It’s not you, dear thermostat, it’s me.
I can’t take all of the blame for the ever-changing setting on my thermostat, though. Mother Nature is at fault, too, and she’s been playing this game for as long as people have been keeping journals and complaining about the weather.
According to a very brief Google search and some reading on the Farmer’s Almanac website, farmers in centuries past kept journals on weather patterns to better prepare their crops and in-turn rake in larger profits.
Those farmers began noticing regularities in the cold weather streaks and the blooming of certain plants and trees. Thus, we got the names for these annoying mini-winters that force us to drag out the coats and jackets we thought we had put away until winter.
My hasty research into this topic has led me to narrow down our current streak of unseasonably cooler weather to either “Locust Winter” or “Blackberry Winter.” Some refer to locust winter as the time of year when the leaves start to appear on locust trees in early April, while others refer to it as the time the locust trees bloom in May. Blackberry Winter usually occurs in early to mid-May when blackberry bushes are in full bloom.
There’s also Redbud Winter in early April, followed by Dogwood Winter later that month. However, as mentioned before, Dogwood Winter is also known as Locust Winter in the parts of the country where dogwood trees are less common.
Depending on which mini-winter we’re currently in, we could be scheduled for one or two additional snaps of cold weather with Britches Winter, also known as Cotton Britches Winter, just around the corner in the latter part of May. This mini-winter got its name from when farmers would trade in their linsey-woolsey pants worn during colder weather for light cotton pants in summer.
After that, we should be clear and on our way to the consistent warmer weather summer brings. And before you know it, we’ll all be complaining about that hot weather, saying something along the lines of, “it’s not the heat that’s so bad, it’s the humidity,” which will no doubt be said to you by someone this summer.
In late November, we’ll be greeted by Indian Summer that brings in the Maritime tropical air mass just before the true harshness of winter arrives. Then we’ll the welcome the cold and pray for snow as we celebrate the three main holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years before working our way to that desolate part of the year, also known as January.
And as the seasonal depression starts to settle in, spring will slowly make its way back across the calendar as flowers and trees begin to shake the frost of winter and bloom again, just to give way to another mini-winter for the Redbud trees and chances of snow in late April.
Whenever I begin to get annoyed at the weather and hold a grudge against Mother Nature, I’m reminded of another phrase you’re likely to hear around these parts: “If you don’t like the weather in Kentucky, just wait five minutes, it’ll change.”
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. He can be reached at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
