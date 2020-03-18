It is St. Patrick’s Day as I write this. I know that it’s not the day you’re reading it, but as it is one of my favorite “non-major” holidays, I thought I would write about it. And as we’re all practicing social distancing for a while, this is as close to celebrating it as I can get. Nobody wants to drink and dance to Irish-folk music alone, that’s just sad.
My love for St. Patrick’s day began with a lie. Well, not so much a lie. Let’s just call it “not accurate information.”
My Mamaw (grandmother for those of you from outside Appalachia) was one of my favorite people to ever walk this earth. She was witty, funny, and unapologetically the most blunt, but supportive person I had ever met. Mamaw also stretched the truth from time to time.
She told me stories of being related to Elvis, her playing with Dolly Parton as a kid, and that we were Irish. Sometimes I think she did this just to get a rise out of people. She was a religiously devoted woman, so I don’t believe she would have ever lied for the sake of lying.
As I got older, I began to realize that maybe some of those stories weren’t quite as accurate as I had previously thought. There weren’t any Presleys at our family reunions and I had never once gotten a surprise visit from our family friend, Dolly.
Then, my mother, whom I inherited my sense of curiosity, began to trace our family history using one of those websites. I can’t be bothered to remember which specifically. But long story short, come to find out, we’re not Irish. We’re Scottish.
I know, I know, it’s not that big of a deal, but when something blindsides you, it’s easy for rational logic to hide itself.
I still celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and I’ve come to embrace my Scottish heritage, I love bagpipes and have zero doubt I could totally rock a kilt. And now that I’ve learned the real heritage of that side of my family, I appreciate St. Patrick’s Day even more, because as you know, on St. Patrick’s Day, we’re all Irish. It’s inclusive, we’re all celebrating each other, and enjoying each other’s company.
Of course, we aren’t enjoying each other’s company so much this year, given the current “corona state” we find ourselves in. However, I think it’s important that we keep those same principles of inclusiveness, and togetherness St. Patrick’s Day brings at least to me. I understand to some, St. Patrick’s Day is simply a holiday to pinch those who don’t wear green, but to me it’s more than that.
On St. Patrick’s Day, we’re all Irish. On every other day, we’re all American, and on a more specific level, we’re all Kentuckians. As Kentuckians we need to stick together and help each other during this trying time.
Over the last few days, I’ve interviewed local business owners who are genuinely worried about their businesses and their employees. I worry for them, too. I worry for all of our local businesses, and industries. I worry for the people who have lost their jobs, or will. I worry for those parents who are struggling to find childcare, because they’re blessed to still have their job, but are now scrambling because Gov. Beshear has announced all Kentucky’s childcares must closed by week’s end.
I worry that we are only worrying about ourselves. I’ve seen enough pictures of empty store shelves on social media to last me a life time. I understand the panic, the concern, and the hoarding, but we have to do better. We have to think of our neighbor.
We can’t let this destroy our sense of community, or else once it’s over, there will be no community worth coming back to.
I fear that things will get worse before they get better. But with the leadership we have in place locally, I feel confident that we will be able to overcome this, and thrive as strong as we ever have. I hope that this brings us closer together (metaphorically, remember to keep your social distance for now) as a community, as a family. We will overcome this. We always have, we always will.
