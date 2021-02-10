MILLS' MUSINGS: Tom Brady, the GOAT

Joe Montana in Kansas City couldn’t do it. Neither could Brett Favre in New York or Minnesota. Kurt Warner came close in Arizona, but ultimately fell short to Pittsburgh. All three were great quarterbacks in their own right, helping deliver at least one Super Bowl championship to one team, but failed to do so after moving to a new team.
Before Sunday night, 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning was the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for two teams, his first with the Indianapolis Colts and his second with the Denver Broncos. And while Manning is one of the best to ever sling a football in the NFL, even he couldn’t win his Super Bowl in Denver during his first season in the mile-high city.
On Sunday evening, Tom Brady joined Manning as the only quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback of two different teams. Unlike Manning, Brady was able to do it in his first season with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is also the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl playing for a team in each conference.
We witnessed history on Sunday. Much like we do whenever Tom Brady plays in a Super Bowl, which has now become so ordinary, we’ve become numb to his greatness.The Michigan-grad has now played in football’s biggest game 10 times in the 20 seasons he’s been in the NFL.
Tom Brady is more likely (50 percent) to make it to a Super Bowl, than Stephen Curry is to hit a 3-point shot (43 percent for his career). I know Curry has taken way more than 20 threes in his career, but I never took a statistics class in college, so give me this one.
Brady has played in more Super Bowls than 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams. The only team to play in more is his former team, the New England Patriots. However, after Sunday’s win, Brady now has more championship rings than any team in the NFL.
By winning his seventh Sunday night, Brady broke his tie with the league’s top two teams when it comes to Super Bowl victories: the Pittsburg Steelers, and you guessed it, the New England Patriots. Before Brady got New England, the Patriots had never won a Super Bowl and only played in two. Brady has more Super Bowl wins than more than half of the league’s teams (18) combined.
Perhaps the most shocking thing about Brady’s greatness is his battle with Father Time. For years, we’ve all heard sports pundits talk about Brady and how he’s fallen off as a player. They counted him out in seasons past, just like they did this year when the Buccaneers were 7-5 on the season, and had lost three of their previous four games.
Brady and the Bucs went on to win seven straight this season, including three straight playoff games on the road. Some say people move to Florida to retire, Brady moved there to win championships.
His win Sunday night makes him the oldest starting player at the age of 43, outside of kickers and punters, to win a Super Bowl. The last person to hold that distinction? Tom Brady two years ago at the age of 41 when he led the Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 43.
Tom Brady is the GOAT (greatest of all time), he’s been the GOAT, and will always be the GOAT. To me, he became the greatest to ever do it after he led the Patriots to a victory in Super Bowl 51 after trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter. I thought he was the best before then, but I figured after that, there was no way anyone could argue otherwise.
But to the surprise of no one, there are still people who disagree with recognizing the greatness of Brady’s legacy. We have witnessed some of the best athletic performances across all sports within the last 20 years or so, but there will forever be that group who want to discredit modern athletes. It’s “cool” to be a contrarian, especially on social media. It just makes me wonder how Michael Jordan would have handled the Twitter trolls had they been around in the 90s.
Granted, football is a team game. No one person has the ability to will their team to a championship in the NFL. But when you combine the longevity of Brady’s career, with his regular-season and post-season success, he stands alone as the best to ever do it. Love him or hate him, we are witnessing history, and we will never see another quarterback have the kind of career as the GOAT.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
