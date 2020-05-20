MILLS' MUSINGS: To my graduating sister

To my graduating sister, Congratulations runt, you’ve made it to the end of high school. I know that it isn’t anything like you might have envisioned growing up, but it still doesn’t change the fact that I, and the countless other of people in your corner, are super proud of you.
As cheesy as it is for me to admit, I’ve thought about this time of your life too. With the age gap between us (10 years), I’ve had the opportunity to watch you grow from Pampers until now. You’re the first person I can remember seeing take their first steps, say their first words, buy their first car, and now finish high school.
Throughout those years I’ve wondered what kind of person you would grow to be. You’ve had a personality larger than life even before you knew how to talk. You’re funny, and unfortunately you know you’re funny. Therefore, I fear that you may run into the same problems as your older brother. We know we’re funny, it’s just the rest of the world who has the terrible sense of humor.
From watching you play the recorder with your elementary school in Georgia, to watching you perform with your high school band at Knox Central, you have never strayed from the spotlight. You are a natural born entertainer and a genuinely fun person to be around.
Be careful though, because as I’m sure high school has already taught you, not everyone who comes into your life has the best intentions for you. Keep your circle small. And because I know you have a big heart, just be careful with who you allow to influence how you feel. Some people are jerks, even after graduating and “growing up.”
Always be respectful and understanding of others, even when they aren’t reciprocating it back to you. I know these are things that we were raised to do so anyway, but as your oldest brother I felt obligated to remind you of it again… publicly.
Be open to receiving constructive criticism. I know it’s hard to imagine, but even I am wrong sometimes. There have been occasions when someone has offered me some feedback that may have not sat well with me, but in the end I got over my own ego, and realized that what they said was helpful. So, keep your ego in check, but also remember what I said before; not everybody is going to offer you the right advice or criticism.
Some may even cloak an attack to bring you down as advice. You’ll run into a few of them, but once they learn how strong-willed and level headed you are, they’ll quickly understand that you’re not putting much stock into their advice, and will hopefully leave you alone. If they don’t, that’s why you have me.
I know it’s confusing, and a balancing act. Welcome to adulthood.
There is a chance that you will eventually forget everything you’ve ever learned in your math classes. Don’t worry though, because 75% of everything your teacher said you’d need to know for the future you won’t actually need. That percentage could be off a little bit though. I should have paid more attention in math class.
Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. Yes, cliches are lazy, but there’s a reason why they stick around: lazy writers.
As proven by the last couple of months, life has a way of lulling us into routine, only to shove us into new realities that we could have never prepared for. But know this: the whole world is confused right now, and none of us are really sure what to do next. So don’t stress it, you’re in the majority right now.
Life also has a way of sneaking by us. I know that the last 18-years may have seemed like they took forever, especially the last four. And don’t get me wrong, there will be ruts throughout life that will seem like they drag by too. For the most part though, life will go by in a flash. You’ll wake up one morning, 29 years old, writing a letter to your younger sister wondering where the heck the last 10 years went. So, enjoy it. The ups, the downs, all of it, because it’s your experience, and you only get one shot at it.
On the flip side of that however, never feel like you can’t start over. Over the next few weeks, months, and years you are going to be making decisions that will begin to shape the rest of your life. Now, you’re my sister, so I know that just the thought of that makes you nervous. However, I hope that there is a little bit of excitement beneath the nervousness, because like I said, you’ve got the whole world in front of you and all of the tools and capabilities to rock it.
Having said that, you will make decisions that you’ll later regret. It’s inevitable. Allow yourself to feel sad if you want, but don’t wallow in it. Dust yourself off and keep moving. You may take a job in a field that you later find out isn’t for you, or you may get a degree in a field that no longer interest you, and all of that is OK.
There is no perfect game plan for life, nor is life a straight shot or smooth waters until the finish line. There will be turns and twists along the way. You may have to retrace your steps at certain points, but never let fear dictate which direction you take.
Our time here is limited, and none of us know when it will finally run out. But what you can control, is how much you life you allow yourself to live within what time you’ve been given.
If the first 18 years are any indication, then I know that you will have no problem living life to the fullest (again with the cliches.)
You’re braver than I am, and that’s been the case for longer than I’m willing to admit. From your bubbly personality, to the eccentric outfits you would wear to elementary school, you’ve always been true yourself and your personality. I know that you won’t, but don’t let the coldness of the world dim that light in you.
You really are unique, and I don’t mean that in a “you’re special, just like everybody else” kind of way. I can remember having classmates at school who would ask me, “isn’t that your little sister in the tutu, tie-dye, and the cat ear headband?” And sure, in that moment I may have been embarrassed, but looking back on in it in retrospect, I couldn’t be more proud of that little tutu wearing kindergartner.
I couldn’t be more proud of you then, like I couldn’t be more proud of you now. I couldn’t imagine having the second half of my senior year ripped away from me like you and your classmates have had. You’re resilient though, and you’ve proven that over and over again these last 18 years.
So congratulations once again, little sister. I’ve enjoyed watching you grow into the beautiful young woman you have become, even when I’ve pretended like I haven’t. You are amazing, and I can’t wait to see what the next 18 years have in store for you.
Love,
Your big headed brother, Jarrod.
