I’ll just come right out and say it: Growing up sucks.
With age comes great responsibility, or at least more responsibility than I had imagined when I was younger. But that’s the thing about being younger, you’re full of optimism and dreams before life, bills, and responsibilities come to put a damper on them.
And with responsibility comes a dose of reality. A reality that backup plans are needed in life, because as much as 12-year-old me would like to believe it, not all of us are destined to be professional athletes. I think it’s safe to say that my parents realized that I hadn’t hit the athleticism lottery, and encouraged me to seek out other passions of which to shape my future.
I was sure that my dream of being grossly overpaid to interact with the game of football was dead when I stopped growing at 5'11”, and when I realized that I had a tough time outrunning the family's geriatric dog. It’s a tough pill to swallow.
Like some, I had thought about going into coaching, but then I remember me as a high school player, and I don’t have the patience now to deal with me as a teenager.
I had come to terms with that dream "dying,” because I had found my calling and passion elsewhere.
That was, until CBS agreed to pay former Dallas Cowboys legend (my editor is a Cowboys fan) Tony Romo $17.5 million a year to call color commentary during its broadcast of NFL games.
Romo’s new deal is being reported as a three-year deal for $17.5 million a year, with other perks averaging over $500,000 per year. If CBS were to retain the rights to broadcast NFL games following their upcoming renegotiation, Romo’s contract would be extended to 10 years.
Just to put Romo’s contract into perspective, during his 14-year playing career, Romo made roughly $127 million on his football salary alone. If Romo’s new deal runs the course of 10 years, he’ll make $175 million, or $40 million more than what Cowboy’s owner, Jerry Jones, paid for the entire franchise in 1989.
Who needs to play football when Romo is out here changing the sports analyst game? Grown men who once dreamed of playing in the NFL are now taking their Bret Favre posters down, and replacing them with posters of Romo in a sports jacket, rocking a headset.
All jokes aside, nothing that I wrote before mentioning Romo’s contract has changed, though. Age and reality have a way of “crushing dreams.” We’re told at a young age that we can be anything we want to be, but unfortunately that’s not entirely true. Sure, if your dream was to be an NFL player and you don’t have the athletic makeup to make it, you could always be a coach, or a scout, or a sportswriter.
I don’t want to come off as a cynic and tell you not to chase your dreams. What I'm saying is: Find your passion, work at it and perfect it to the best of your abilities, and you can make a career of it.
The goal is to be flexible, because life throws curve balls, and there’s no-one in the dugout stealing signs to let you know that it’s coming.
There comes a point in time in every athlete’s life when they have to finally let go of the dream of playing professional sports. Some are lucky enough to let go after achieving the dream, but Father Time is undefeated, and no one can play forever.
Perhaps you never had a dream of playing a professional sport, but I’m sure that some of you have dreamt of being in the movies, on Broadway, or headlining a music festival. The truth is, that’s not everyone’s reality. It’s what we do when we realize that, that sets us apart.
I’ll be the first to admit that Romo’s story isn’t the perfect analogy because his reality is far more different than say, yours or mine. I don’t know his life, but I feel like he would have been just fine if he had never signed his first CBS contract. However, if you break it down, I think Romo’s story encapsulates my message fairly well.
Romo was undrafted coming out of college. He continued to work and was eventually signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. After some time as a backup, he was eventually named the starter for the team. Towards the end of his career, Romo was eventually replaced by a younger, more athletic starting quarterback, and just like that, the dream was over. There were some talks about Romo coming back to play for another season. However, Romo decided to be flexible and use his other natural talent, his gift of gab, to continue to be around the sport he had become so passionate about.
There isn’t a picture next to the word “success” in the dictionary, because it looks different to all of us. We all have our own experiences and perspectives that shape the dreams that we chase. I think we can all agree that whatever success is, there isn’t a straight path towards it. We have to take curves and twists all through life to find our own versions of success. I’m merely suggesting that you stay flexible when you’re going through life’s twists, because who knows, you may twist yourself to $175 million someday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.