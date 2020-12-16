From the outside looking in, sports may look nothing more than two teams competing in a child’s game for fame, prestige, and astronomical paychecks. To me however, when you dig deeper, sports are more than that. If you squint hard enough, you could almost call it an art form. From the jazz-like continuity of five individuals working in unison on a basketball court, to the ballerina-esque flight of a wide-receiver hauling in a game winning touchdown, sports are deeper than how they seem on the surface level.
The stories that come from sports are what draw me in even more. And so far this season, the story of the Washington Football Team’s (yes, they still don’t have a nickname) quarterback Alex Smith has inspired me more than any other.
For those who follow the NFL, I’m sure you’ve heard about Smith and his long endured fight to get back on the field. For those who don’t, please allow me to share with you a story of disappointment, inspiration, grit, and medical nightmares.
Alex Smith’s professional career started in 2005 when he was the very first player selected in that year’s draft by the San Francisco 49ers. This of course is the same draft future hall-of-famer and California native, Aaron Rodgers fell into late in the first round.
The former University of Utah signal caller’s rookie campaign was less than stellar. He threw for just one touchdown and 11 interceptions. He seemed to find his footing a little better the next year, but was still far from exceptional throwing for just as many touchdowns as he did interceptions, 16 a piece.
The rest of Smith’s stint in San Francisco got worse before it got better. He missed the entire 2008 season after injuring his throwing shoulder the year before. Following the 2010 season, Smith had won just 19 of his 50 career starts. Head coach Mike Singletary was fired following the team’s 6-10 record that year and said on the way out, "You gotta have a quarterback.”
It had seemed that most of San Francisco and the 49ers organization had given up on Smith. The former first-overall pick was being labeled a moniker no athlete taken early in the draft ever wants associated with their name, “a bust.”
In 2011, under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, Smith and the 49ers got things turned around over night posting a 13-3 record, but ended up losing in overtime to the New York Giants in the NFC conference championship game.
Halfway through the next season, Smith suffered a concussion and was replaced by his backup Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick held the starting spot for the rest of the season and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.
That offseason Smith moved on to Kansas City, where he started for the Chiefs. In K.C. Smith bounced back from injury and continued the revitalization of his career leading the Chiefs to the playoffs three out of the four years he was there. However, the Chiefs looking to move towards a younger nucleus of players, named their own 2017 first round pick Patrick Mahomes as their starter in 2018.
I don’t know if you watch football, but if you do, you know Mahomes is now one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and consistently puts up video game like numbers week in and week out. Another bad break for Smith.
Smith would eventually land in the nation’s capital. Through the first nine games of the 2018 season, Smith lead his team to a 6-3 record. However, in a Nov. 18 game against the Houston Texans, Smith was sacked and suffered a spiral and compound fracture to the tibia and fibula in his right leg. To make matters worse, Smith developed life-threatening necrotizing fasciitis which resulted in sepsis. He had to undergo 17 surgeries over the next nine months, and at one point, was told by doctors that an amputation above the knee might be his only option.
That same year, Smith’s former backup in Kansas City, Mahomes, went on to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award and was one win away from reaching the Super Bowl. While Smith missed the next season fighting for his life and eventually rehabbing his leg, Mahomes would get over the hump and deliver Kansas City’s first Super Bowl victory in over 50 years. Who did Mahomes and the Chiefs beat in the Super Bowl that year? The San Francisco 49ers.
I couldn’t imagine what it must have been like to be Smith in that particular moment. Not only was he having to deal with a life threatening injury, but the last two quarterbacks to replace him lead their teams to the Super Bowl just as it seemed Smith was starting to find his groove.
Smith could have called it a career right there, and I don’t think anyone would have judged him for it. However, he eventually fought through the rehab and announced his intent to return to football earlier this year. Then in week 5 of this season, after potentially having to have his leg amputated to save his life, the 36-year-old replaced quarterback Kyle Allen and took his first NFL snap in almost two years.
Washington may not win the Super Bowl this year, and Smith may not have the same caliber of a career as Aaron Rodgers when it’s all said and done, but I think he and his story may end up being even more important than all of that. To me, Smith’s story proves that you can’t predict where life will take you, but you can be sure that it will include both ups and downs. It’s what you do in between the rises and falls that really prove who you are. Smith and his story are a testament that no matter what life throws at you, and regardless of what the critics may say, don’t stop fighting and don’t ever give up on yourself.
