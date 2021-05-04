MILLS' MUSINGS: The unemployment problem(s)

Very rarely in life are things truly black and white. There is always a gray area whenever you’re dealing with human beings. Even American sports have come to realize this with most leagues now allowing teams and coaches to challenge questionable calls made by officials.
I believe the same is true when looking at the unemployment problem sweeping throughout the country. Everywhere you look there are signs posted in front of businesses all across the Tri-County area reading something along the lines of “Help Wanted” or “Now Hiring.”
As we slowly trudge our way toward the other side of this pandemic, it would seem that there are too many job openings and not enough people to fill them. This obviously isn’t the case as unemployment numbers are higher than they were prior to the pandemic. So, what’s the catch?
It’s easy to generalize and resort to the old adage that some people simply don’t want to work, and they’re inherently lazy. I think that argument itself is lazy. Sure, there is that percentage of the population who would rather find a way to draw unemployment and not earn their share, but let’s be honest with ourselves — that sliver of the population has always been there, regardless of the number of job openings in the area.
Some might say that thanks to the pandemic and increased number of those who have had to file for unemployment, the trend of “not wanting to work” has grown — that it, like COVID-19, is contagious and ever-spreading. I don’t buy into that either. I think if anything, the pandemic has opened a lot of people’s eyes to just how undervalued they were as an employee.
The truth of the matter is, some folks are earning more now on unemployment than they were while working before the pandemic. Can we really blame those who have gotten a raise in their earnings by staying home? Shouldn’t we instead look at those establishments who paid so poorly, some would rather continue to deal with the government and all of its ineptitude than work? Not to throw stones, but depending on the job, pulling 40 hours a week is easier than dealing with the state’s unemployment system.
Like many of you, I was raised that you have to earn your way through life and that it’s better to have a job than to not. But to be honest, I feel like the idea of working simply to work as a source of pride has gone by the wayside, especially considering the pandemic has proven just how fickle some jobs can be. Nobody could have predicted that a worldwide pandemic would happen and wipe out most jobs, but perhaps some of those unemployed are now simply waiting for more of those jobs deemed “essential” to start hiring. Who wants to rush back to a job that can be taken away by a new surge in the virus or an overzealous government official?
Not to mention, that idea of earning less but making up for it with pride is as antiquated as a lot of the values we choose to keep around in this region. Pride doesn’t pay the bills, the figure on a check does regardless of where that check comes from. It’s not only the people who choose to play the system who are at fault, but also the system itself.
From the beginning of the pandemic, I made it a point to shop, eat, and do whatever business I could locally, because I know that those without a giant money-printing corporation behind them were the most susceptible to closing as a result of the pandemic. I understand that some of those same businesses are now hurting for workers and may not be able to pay top dollar to perspective employees. To those folks, I truly offer my sympathy.
Those who I have little pity for are the large companies — the large chain retail establishments, factories, and modern day sweatshops. They too are now hurting for employees and have even gone as far as to offer sign-on bonuses, more benefits, and higher wages than what they paid before the pandemic. Where was all of that before you found yourself behind the 8-ball? Why did it take you losing a majority of your workforce before you started appreciating the people who make you what you are? How is it that after a year of lower economic activity and lower bottom lines, you can afford to suddenly pay more for help? For the majority, I think it’s a case that they always could, but chose not to. Now they have no choice.
There is a shortage of those seeking trade work, as well. We can blame that on a generation of promising kids that “as long as you get good grades and go to college, you can graduate and land a high-paying job.” When in reality we should have promoted trade schools and alternate pathways to employment as viable options way before now. Our local schools are doing a good job of trying to rectify this by building new career-skill centers and offering expanded trade studies. However, it’s going to take some time before those students are out in the workforce.
So what’s the answer to all of this? I honestly don’t know. It’s above my pay grade. But what I do know is, it’s simply not one side at fault for the situation we find ourselves in, it’s a mix of everything. It’s a gray area.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. He can be reached at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
