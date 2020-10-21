MILLS' MUSINGS: The real problem with social media

If you’ve read my columns in the past you may have realized I don’t care much for social media. As I’ve pointed out, I believe people become desensitized hiding behind a keyboard and screen, and the anonymity social media brings for some allows them to spout nonsense and vitriol all with the purpose of getting a rise out of people.
I choose to treat social media like I do most things: with a pinch of salt. You have to with the vast number of users each of the main social media platforms have, and the countless number of opinions they bring with them. We all know that just because something is posted on Facebook or Twitter, it doesn’t mean it’s necessarily true.
I was taught in school to check sources and to do my homework before taking anything as gospel. I’d like to think that most people do, but we all have that one person on our friends list who shares a “news article” from a sketchy website trying to prove a point. And while I roll my eyes whenever those posts popup on my timeline, it doesn’t really bother me all that much. If they want to share garbage, let them share garbage. It’s their right, or so I thought.
Apparently Facebook and Twitter have taken it into their own hands on deciding what is “garbage” and what is not. Because that’s what we need, more corporations telling us what is true and what is false.
Why is it multi-million (billion?) dollar companies think they know what’s best for people? When did we decide that those with loaded bank accounts who are out of touch with reality get to be the gatekeepers of truth? And when did we decide that algorithms and strangers need to hold our hands and protect us from “fake news” while perusing social media? I’m an adult, I don’t need a babysitter to watch over me while I ignore the 10,000 photos uploaded of people’s children on my timeline.
If you have no idea what I’m referring to, last week both giants of the social media game, Facebook and Twitter, blocked the New York Post (one of America’s top-5 largest newspapers in circulation) from publishing a story regarding Joe Biden and his son Hunter. I’m not going to get into the specifics of the story, I really don’t want that drama, but needless to say, it didn’t paint them in a positive light.
This isn’t anything new for Facebook, who often times slows down the spread of “controversial” stories, so that third-party fact checkers can validate what’s being said in each story. Ever posted something and have a little pop-up saying something along the lines of, “this information may be partially false” or just flat out wrong? That’s because some “third-party fact checker” said so.
Twitter has said it wasn’t the content of the story that was the issue, but rather the fact that some personal information about the story’s subjects, including email addresses and the like, were the reasons the story was blocked from being shared on its website.
The Twitter account for the Republican members of the House of Judiciary Committee put out a tweet saying that it had posted a copy of the story on its own website and provided a link. Twitter is now preventing its users from posting that link, as well.
There is no secret that those from Silicon Valley generally have a left-leaning point of view, and I have no problem with that. Like I said, believe what you want to believe. What I have a problem with is that it seems to be the censoring of stories or posts that don’t align with their beliefs. Especially when you consider the other stuff that seems to slip through the cracks.
If you want to have an Orwellian hold on what gets published on your website, at least make it fair. Censoring one side only drums up animosity and gives them proof for the animosity they hold towards the other side of the aisle.
And sure, both Facebook and Twitter are privately owned companies and therefore are allowed to control what is published on their platforms. But if you’re going to do that, own it. Don’t cower behind “third-party fact checkers” and terms of services that only apply to when you want them to.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
