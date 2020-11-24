MILLS' MUSINGS: Thankful for my two little heroes

In a year where Murphy’s Law has seemingly become the rule of the land, it’s easy for some people, myself included, to focus on the negativity and lose sight of those things that are important to us.
We’ve almost made it to the end of this year, and while I know that most of our problems won’t be solved from simply buying a new calendar, the holidays are always a good time to take a step back from the craziness of the world and reflect on the more important things in life. With Thanksgiving only a few days away, I’ve really tried to focus on the things that I am thankful for as a way to give myself a mental break from all the negativity found in abundance nowadays.
November also happens to be Prematurity Awareness Month, a month in-which organizations like the March of Dimes attempt to raise awareness about premature births and raise money to help those who find themselves dealing with that situation.
Both of my nephews were born prematurely. The oldest, Ezra, was born just a few weeks early, but his younger brother, Oliver (dubbed Ollie-Pop by yours truly) was born a lot earlier than scheduled. I remember my sister and my brother-in-law having to stay in the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington, so that they could be near Oliver who was admitted at UK’s NICU.
I am thankful that organizations like the March of Dimes and the Ronald McDonald House exist. I couldn’t imagine the extra burden my family would have had to have gone through without the help of those folks. I am also thankful for the wonderful people who work in NICU, who are not only tasked with taking care of premature babies, but have to also help worried mothers, fathers, grandparents, and uncles.
I am thankful that both of my nephews are healthy and spoiled rotten today. Ezra has grown into the perfect big brother for Oliver. He is cautious and thoughtful with the world’s biggest imagination. It’s nothing out of the ordinary to catch him creating his own imaginary world with nothing more than a stick and a Hot Wheels car.
I am thankful that Oliver has bounced back from his rocky introduction into this world. Unlike his brother, Ollie-Pop is a bit of daredevil, but as charming as a toddler can be. The only problem is, he knows he is.
I am thankful for the time I get to spend with them. I am thankful that the wrestling matches, the Nerf gun wars, and all of the times they yell “catch me” at the last possible moment.
I am thankful that they have reminded me of what it means to be young and careless, even when it means answering countless crazy questions.
I am thankful that I’ll get to watch them grown into young men, and for the opportunity I have to to help point them in the right direction along their journey.
I am thankful that my relationship with them is strong, and that even though it’s scary sometimes, they look up to me as a role model. It helps keep my head on straight, and motivates me to show them that with enough hard work, they can accomplish whatever it is they set their minds to.
I am thankful for the possibility of one day giving them little cousins to play with, because I know they both will be great influences on my own children.
I am thankful, and that’s all there really is to it.
Sometimes life has a way of clouding all of the good things we have in our lives, especially in years as foggy as this one. Negative thoughts have a way of multiplying. To help prevent that, I think it’s important to step away from those things and just be grateful for what we have, and to count our blessings. I am sure thankful that I did.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.