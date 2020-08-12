MILLS' MUSINGS: Thank you, school boards

I used to hate when the calendar flipped over to August. Yes, technically it’s still summer, but back when I was younger, the first of August always marked the beginning of the end of summer break. Aug. 1 always loomed on the calendar as a swift reminder that summer and fun don’t last forever, and that soon responsibilities, a normal sleeping schedule, and homework were right around the corner.
August used to mean school was starting, and although I didn’t mind school all that much - I even majored in education a bit in college - back then, I loved summer and the freedom it provided so much more than any lesson I would learn and have to regurgitate back on a test.
This year, I’m sure those familiar August feelings are hitting our local students a little different. Not only is there the normal case of nerves before every new school year, but all of the uncertainty surrounding this upcoming school year in general has to be weighing heavy on them as well.
And of course, this is at no fault of the amazing teachers, faculty, and staff that we’re blessed with at our local schools. I’ve seen where some folks are upset and even mad that school districts have changed their schedules and pushed back start dates. I would simply ask that you cut school officials some slack. We’re in unprecedented times, and unfortunately there’s not really a playbook on exactly how we’re supposed to proceed.
Therefore, these discussions need to be taken very seriously, with all options, variables, and potential turnouts being closely examined. I’m not a parent, but if I was, I think I would find comfort in knowing that local school boards haven’t gone with the idea of “sticking to a specific plan” regardless of what happens. The situation surrounding the virus is fluid, and we need to be as flexible and adaptable as we can to try and combat it. I believe our local school districts have done just that with what they’ve come up with so far.
I’ve had the opportunity to cover numerous school board meetings for several local school districts in our area and there is one thing I can assure with the members of every one of them, they care about your children and they only want what is best for them.
You don’t stay in that line of work if you don’t. I mean sure, the multiple breaks and having summers off sound lucrative to just about anybody, but from what I’ve seen, those who get into teaching and the education sector purely for those reasons, don’t tend to last very long. They certainly don’t last long enough to work their way through the ranks into a principal, superintendent, or other decision making position.
I commend our local school districts for offering parents and students the freedom to choose whether or not to attend in-person classes. I believe forcing a uniform decision onto everyone is dangerous and wrong, given how different each of our immune systems and health are. Of course, there is also the issue on how big of a threat one perceives COVID-19 to be, and other factors that make letting parents have a choice the best option moving forward.
You know who doesn’t have the option? The teachers. Regardless if you send your child back to school or not this semester, there will be a teacher there to teach those who do choose to attend. And before you can even type, “that’s their job, blah, blah, blah,” let me interrupt you and say, you’re right, it is their job. It should say something that most have made the decision to take on that risk to not only their health, but the health of their family as well. So it’s not sympathy that we should be extending to our local teachers, but rather gratitude and thankfulness instead.
We all know it’s impossible to please everyone, and that whenever a decision is made, there are those who will disagree with it. That is most likely the case with each school district’s specific guidelines for this upcoming school year. I would say though, things tend to work out better for everyone when there is cooperation involved.
At the end of the day, it’s the students who are most important in all of this. Their health is of the upmost importance, followed by how effective they’re being taught. I wish I could offer the perfect solution to this upcoming school year, but unfortunately I don’t think one exists yet. I also think we won’t really know how any of differing plans for this upcoming school year will pan out until we’re several weeks, if not months, into the academic calendar.
Until we get to that point, do what you believe is best for your child, whether that is letting them attend in-person classes this fall or not. But please, whatever you choose, don’t put down those who would do the opposite of you. Again, we’re in uncharted waters, nobody I know has ever had to make the decision on whether or not to send their children to school during a pandemic. We’re all just trying to figure it out as we go.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at The Times-Tribune and can be reached at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
