MILLS' MUSINGS: Spray paint vandal misses the mark 

I’ve always had a friendly personal rivalry with local TV news stations. It’s a one-sided rivalry as I don’t know too many TV newscasters and reporters personally, but the competitive drive in me keeps me motivated to try and best them whenever possible.
I suppose you could say it comes down to the differing mediums in which we report our news. Newspapers are original, the “first drafts of history.” Televised news is quick, flashy, and easily digestible. Granted those differences and that gap between the two have started to shift and blend thanks to the internet and social media, but still - I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a friendly rivalry.
With all of that said, when I saw the story Monday that WKYT’s building was vandalized with spray painted messages, I was immediately angered. Sure, the rivalry and those feelings are still there, but we’re all journalists.
It’s similar to that feeling you have towards your siblings growing up: You can mock and bully your siblings, but the moment somebody outside of the family does it, there’s an issue. This excludes national “mainstream” news. In this family analogy, they’re the loud, argumentative, distant cousins who moved away, are a bit of showboat and don’t really fit in with the rest of the family.
I’m not saying I agree with muzzling those who disagree with stories being reported or the silencing of opinions. But what I am saying is, there is a line, and vandalism is crossing that line, especially when it involves demands as ridiculous as the ones painted on WKYT’s building.
It seems the Vincent Van Goof who decided to pull off this stunt believes COVID-19 is an “inside job.” I assume they are mad at the lack of WYMT exposing the “truth” about COVID. You know, the kind of “truth” found on conspiracy-riddled message boards.
“Power to the People” was scrawled out in spray paint across one of the building’s windows. I’m confused as to what power and which group of people this is referring to. Hopefully it’s widely understood that local news helps the general public, “the people,” keep “power” over those who would otherwise seek it for themselves.
The local news are the ones responsible for exposing secret shady power plays by governments and various acts of corruption. The news is a large contributor in how the people maintain their ability to check and balance branches of government. Without the news, it would be much easier for those nefarious actions to go unchecked.
The vandal painted “choose your side” across the door of WKYT’s building. I have to admit, this is the one that caused me the most confusion. The mark of any good journalist is their ability to effectively present the news in the most unbiased way possible. Sure, not every news source holds these same principles and journalistic values, but any worth their salt do.
Do we sometimes get things wrong, absolutely. Do we have to go back sometimes and correct things, you betcha. It’s always better to make sure you have all of your ducks in a row before publishing any story, but we’re human and sometimes we mess up. Sometimes the source tells us wrong or things change in a moment’s notice, which was the case with COVID early on.
What baffles me most about the “choose your side” remark is the fact that some truly would prefer receiving their news from a biased source, as long as it aligns with their own political ideology or world view. That’s how we get things like group think, and marginalization.
The world is a better place when facts are unbiased, and differing opinions can be shared. Whether or not one agrees with those facts falls squarely on them and not the presenter, as long as those facts are presented fairly and with supporting proof. I genuinely believe that your local news stations and newspapers do that every time they put pen to paper or turn on their cameras to film.
Remember we are your neighbors, your friends, and family members. We gain nothing from spreading misinformation or telling half truths. The audience is more educated than ever thanks to the internet, and because of that, they hold us accountable in our work, just as we hold those in power accountable in their’s. However, throwing a hissy-fit based on conspiracy theories and partisanship in the form of graffiti totally misses the mark. But then again, that’s not a fact, I’m just sharing my opinion.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
