With Independence Day approaching, I think we should take a moment and reflect on the one thing that is supposed to unite all of us as Americans: freedom.
Freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the freedom to speak your mind are just some of the universals truths we believe should be afforded to every American citizen. While we believe this to be true, freedoms haven’t always been all-inclusive to every American, a realization we still work on correcting even to this day. Unfortunately sometimes freedom looks a lot different depending on what part of the country you’re in, what you look like, what you believe, and sometimes who you’re interacting with.
Then there are those limitations to our freedoms in which we have all agreed. For example, I have the freedom to believe all houses should be painted blue. I can believe that, share that belief, and raise awareness about that belief. I have the freedom to do all of those things. What I can’t do however, is turn up outside your home with a paint bucket and some brushes in the middle of the night ready to covertly paint your house. Because then, you’d have the freedom to paint me using your second-amendment right, but then again, it depends on what part of the country you’re in.
And while freedom may be more complex and intricate than most birthrights, what we can easily look at and adjust is the self-governance we have afforded by such complex freedoms. After all, isn’t our society based solely on our willingness to follow the rules, even when we’re free not to? Sure there may be consequences to running them, but the only reason a red light stops you, is because you allow it to stop you.
You may get a ticket, cause a wreck, or hurt somebody by running a red light, but nothing is forcing you to do it. There isn’t an invisible forcefield that drops under a streetlight once it turns red. You agree to stop either because it’s the right thing to do, or because of the consequences. And thus, freedom is a teeter-totter with consequences and morality on either side keeping in it balanced.
And then there are some situations we find ourselves in which consequences are removed and morality isn’t as involved. One such place is the parking lot. Yeah that’s right, I’m talking about shopping carts, or if you’re from around here, buggies.
There is a theory on the internet that says returning a buggy or pushing a buggy to the correct place after finishing with it in the parking lot of a store is the ultimate litmus test when it comes to self-governance. There are no real consequences for not returning the cart. As long as it’s not parked behind your vehicle, you’re free to leave it as is, back out of your parking spot, and go on about your day. Nobody will write you a ticket, or chase you down. Somebody might see you do it, and judge you for it, but they’re within their freedom.
Just the same, if you were to return the cart, most of the time, nobody is going to say anything. Nobody is going to chase you down and tell you, "good job," just for doing the right thing. Somebody might see you do it, and judge you positively for it, but they’ve been standing in the middle of the parking lot judging a lot of people lately, so take it for what it’s worth.
As a result, regardless of what you do with the shopping cart, life will move on. Somebody else will come along and move the buggy to where it needs to go. The selfishness of some will be wiped clean by either another citizen or store staff.
Most likely, nobody’s life will be greatly affected either way you decide to go, and that’s what makes this scenario the perfect litmus test. With that said though, how often do we find ourselves in those scenarios when our actions or inaction do have consequences?
Then there’s always the scenario where everyone stops returning their carts altogether and regulations about shopping carts, like returning the cart to get your quarter back, start popping up. But then, you could always chalk that up as a quarter lost, and still leave the shopping cart in the middle of the parking lot. More people might start thinking this way too. After all, it’s only a quarter, and then the chain reaction would continue in this metaphor until eventually there are so many restrictions and regulation on shopping carts, that it’s just easier to not have them at all. And just like that, you no longer have the freedom to decide whether or not to leave your buggy in the middle of the parking lot or not.
Basically what I’m trying to say is, self-governance is just as important in preserving our freedoms as war is. What’s the point in fighting somebody else in protecting something we don’t cherish ourselves?
It’s important for us to do the right thing, even when we aren’t forced to do so. If we only subscribe to what is best for everyone only when we have the eyes of others on us, then what is the point of having freedom at all?
That would mean that freedom only works and is beneficial when negative repercussions are tied to it. I don’t believe we need fines, tickets, or the eyes of the government telling us how to think, or what to do in order to make freedom work. But then again, I think about all of the shopping carts spread across all of the parking lots all across America. Let’s do better.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
