MILLS' MUSINGS: Protests look a little different around here

From "No Hate in My Holler" signs to neon hair in camo hats, protests look a little different in southeast Kentucky. Don't get me wrong, the message still mirrors that of those around the world. That of course being, black lives matter.
But while in some more populated cities we see clashes between protestors and police, and we see those who take advantage of our First Amendment right and hijack a movement to destroy communities and small businesses, you won't find that here in Appalachia.
I would attribute that to the peaceful nature and cooperation between those who choose to express their constitutional right and local law enforcement. I commend both sides in both cities for ensuring the safety of all those involved.
Not one building was destroyed, nor was one item ever stolen during any of the protests here at home. Words were only exchanged after someone brought a Confederate flag and stood on the opposite end of the street from protestors in Corbin Thursday night. Nothing transpired though, as protestors took the highroad and elected to take a knee instead.
Now granted, that person was well within his right to show up with that flag, but please take note on who initiated the exchange. And people say protestors are hungry for attention?
After covering Corbin’s protest Thursday night, I left feeling a sense of pride and encouragement knowing that despite the stigma and perceptions the outside world may have on Southeast Kentucky, there were people here at home who don’t fit those stereotypes. We had good ole’ boys and southern bells side by side standing for equality, standing for what is right.
On Friday, I attended Barbourville’s protest and again I had that same sense of encouragement wash over me. However, I was also live-streaming the event for the paper and what I saw in the comments of said live-stream quickly sobered me up to the realities of this area.
Let me explain for those who don’t know, when you live-stream an event from a smartphone, the comments pop on your phone in real time. So, as I’m standing in front of the Knox County Courthouse witnessing something beautiful, I was also dragged back down to earth by the splashes of ignorance in comments that appeared on my screen.
It bothered me. I would be lying if I said it didn’t. It made me angry, and like any human being I wanted to lash out at those leaving said comments. But professionalism, and the fact I had a job to do won out, so in the end, I did my best to ignore it.
It's no secret there's a large group of people in this region who don't agree with the protest's message. This is evident by any comment section found under most of the protest stories on the Times-Tribune's Facebook page, and the countless number of middle fingers I saw, from grown adults mind you, Thursday and Friday as they drove by.
Then, this past weekend I began to write this column, because as I’ve said in the past, that is usually when I start to gather a general idea of what I want to write about. I was still a little peeved at what I was reading in comment sections and in the “rough draft” of this piece, trust me, I let them have it.
But then I thought, what would that accomplish? It’s futile to fight ignorance with ignorance. I admit, I was still angry by what I had read, but that was on me. I was letting the trolls and the ignorance win. Instead what I should do is focus on the positives of the protests.
Those positives being the fact that nobody was hurt during either protests, having cooperation between local police agencies, governments, and protestors. No looting, or destruction of property occurring, and the willingness of some to brave public backlash to stand up for what is right.
For what it’s worth, I’m proud of you Southeast Kentucky. Knowing that the majority of those in your hometown disagree with you and still doing what is right takes courage. You also displayed an understanding that although things are difficult here in Appalachia and some people have to persevere serious difficulties to achieve success, there are still those who have it way worse in so many other ways.
It’s hard to change the culture of a specific region, much less an entire country, but I think we’re on the right track from what I’ve seen this past week.
If we are truly going to rebound after COVID-19, and rebuild our economy and our country to full strength again, we at least owe it to our black brothers and sisters to rebuild it the right way with equality, liberty, and justice for all.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.