The first full week of October is known as National Newspaper Week. Last year during this time, I was still quite new to the Times-Tribune, and while I thought the premise of having a week dedicated to newspapers and their employees was warranted, it didn't really resonate with me all that much.
Usually I mock the invented holidays and dedicated weeks and months fabricated by whoever it is that creates these kinds of things. Of course there are a few exceptions to this. I have no problem with October being designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but do we really need a National Hot Dog Day or National Hot Dog Month for that matter? It's July by the way, just in case you were wondering.
Having said that, before working for the Times, I didn't even know National Newspaper Week was a thing. Like many of the other dedicated weeks that litter our calendars, I never paid it much mind.
However, after working in this line of work for a little over a year now, I see nothing wrong with having a week dedicated to reminding people just how important local newspapers really are. Just don't expect me to lead any parades, I'm not that kind of guy.
2020 marks the 80th year celebrating newspapers and their staff, and the folks over at the Newspaper Association Managers who sponsor the event have chosen "America Needs Journalists" as this year's theme.
It's been well documented that those area and communities without local newspapers pay more in taxes and face the risk of potential political corruption. However, newspapers and their reporters are the watchdogs of said communities and are sure to shine a light on any shady "secrets" going on in their hometowns.
It's why the very first amendment afforded to us by the Constitution includes the freedom of the press. Our forefathers had the foresight to build all the checks and balances they could within the three branches of government, but knew that the real checks would come from us, the people.
That's another thing that makes local newspapers so special, the staff writers that work hard within the newsrooms of these establishments are your neighbors. We're citizens of the same communities we cover. We aren't stopping by long enough for a story and leaving in a rush to be the first to report it. We aren't missing the context because we live within the context.
How many times has our area been reported on by the national media? And of those few times it has, how often is it reported on in positive light? Not to say that everything that happens in our corner of the Commonwealth is always positive, but if you want both sides of a story, shouldn't it come from somebody that lives, works, plays, and worships along side of you?
And when stories of our area are reported, how many of them begin with "according to (local newspaper)?" That's because when mainstream media can't get to the source of a story themselves, they depend on local newspapers to provide the sustenance, before they inevitably get their talking heads to come on air and give their "expert opinions" on the topic. When worldwide phenomenons like the current pandemic happen, it's local newspapers that scope that kind of story on how it affects you and your community.
With the ever-growing use of social media, and the number of voices chiming in on literally everything, sometimes the truth can become convoluted or outright omitted. Articles are shared and retweeted from half-baked websites and agencies that are more worried about the number of clicks they can get more so than the truth.
Speaking personally, there isn't any other avenue of news I'd rather work in. Let the mainstream media keep their bigger paychecks, their clickbait, and corporate overlords. I work for the reader, for my community. I'm proud of the work this newspaper has been able to produce over the last year, and feel extremely grateful to have been a part of it.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
