MILLS' MUSINGS: My mamaw, Flonnie

I know that in columns past, I’ve talked about my family a lot. That’s because, I’ve been blessed with an amazing, albeit quirky, family who have helped shape and push me to be all that I am today. We’re a close-knit group and my first cousins feel more like brothers and sisters to me, and my awesome aunts have been an extension of my mother, offering love and support whenever she and I were states apart.
I truly believe all of this, the closeness, the support and love for one another can be mostly be attributed to one person, my Mamaw, Flonnie.
Today, Sept. 1, would have been Mamaw’s 75th birthday. She was one of my favorite people to ever walk this earth. She meant the world to me and I don’t think I’m going out on a limb when I say, she meant that to each and every one of us blessed to know her.
Mamaw loved the Lord, her family, her Kentucky Wildcats, front porch-sitting where I learned all kinds of life-lessons, and cracking the occasion joke or two. She was blunt, funny, and our conversations together are where I learned and sharpened my quick wit.
She played video games and to be a little boy growing up in the 90s, being able to say one of your grandparents played video games was about the coolest thing you could brag about. There were multiple times throughout the years when I’d walk into my grandparents house and ask where Mamaw was.
“She’s in there on her Nintendo” was usually the answer.
There is little doubt that without her and her influence, I would be half the man I am today. I would have half the confidence, and even less desire. I say that because Mamaw was one of the biggest driving forces behind me accomplishing most of what I have thus far.
One of my proudest moments was the day I graduated college. And while having my mother and siblings there to support me at the ceremony was enough to make the occasion truly special, I’ve never felt more proud than I did putting my cap and gown back on afterwards in Mamaw’s driveway.
By that point, her health prevented her from traveling too far from home and the trip from Girdler to Williamsburg, not to mention the crowd Cumberlands’ graduations typically draw, would have been too much.
Having said that, I’ll never forget walking into her house adorned in my graduation garb and the look of pride she had on her face when I did. I was the first of her kids or grandkids to earn my college degree, and while that fact is less important, I feel blessed that I was able to do that and that she was able to see me do it before she passed away.
I had a special bond with Mamaw, as did each of us. She was always our biggest cheerleader, but didn’t hesitate to offer a reality check whenever we needed one. She never went out of her way to hurt your feelings, but if she did, that was on you to get over, not her.
That's just how she was. She never missed an opportunity to tell you how much she loved you, but always had the perfect amount of antidotal "tough love" to offer whenever we would throw ourselves a pity party.
Mamaw Hale and her sisters were in a gospel singing groups called the Reborn Singers and would travel around singing in small rural churches across the region.
Unfortunately, her songbird-like talent skipped me, and most of my cousins for that matter, but that never meant she discouraged us from singing or creating music. She would encourage it and we would often sit around a small piano she had tucked in the corner of her home, with one cousin on the guitar, singing old gospel songs.
When we were young, Mamaw gave each of her grandchildren a nickname. They all began with our eye color and usually an animal or something that loosely tied into our personalities. One of my cousins was the green-eyed monkey, and I’m pretty sure one of us was called her blue-eyed monster. I’ll leave it to you to figure out why.
Because I have always been a little “husky” and usually finished my supper, I was lovingly given the nickname brown-eyed pig.
Now some of you may think it’s cruel for a grandparent to give you a nickname based on your eating habits, but I wore it like a badge of honor. It never bothered me because I knew it came from a place of love and that there wasn’t anything negative meant by it.
As the years passed, and my immediate family and I moved around the country, we would come back home during holidays to visit. The nickname stuck. She eventually quit calling my siblings and cousins by their eye-color themed nicknames, but she called me her brown-eyed pig well into my teenage years.
Then one day, she told me she would quit calling me that if I wanted her to. She said she didn’t want to embarrass me. I was almost offended by her offer and told her that if she ever did I would never forgive her for it. Again, this was just the humor we shared and she knew I’d forgive her for anything. We eventually agreed that the name would be shortened and that she would call me her B.E.P instead.
The last conversation I ever had with Mamaw was brief. I had come over to her and Papaw’s house for a family cookout like I had so many times before. She hadn’t been feeling well, so she spent most of the day inside. When I went to leave, I went inside to give her a hug and tell her bye.
She apologized for being inside as much as she had. I told her not to worry about it. She squeezed my neck, then my cheeks, told me she loved me, called me her B.E.P, and I left.
That’s the thing about life, most of the time you don’t know when it’ll be the last time you get to do something until well after it has happened. So if you’re blessed to still have your loved ones around, keep them close, hug them tightly, and call them that embarrassing nickname that makes you both laugh. We only have a finite amount of time and chances to do so.
There isn’t enough space in all of the newspapers in all of the world for me to express how much Mamaw meant to me. I truly believe that if there is a place all of the good souls go to gather after our time on earth is done, that’s where Mamaw is now shaking her head whenever one of us messes up, but still cheering us on nonetheless.
Happy birthday, Mamaw. I love you. Your B.E.P, I’ll always be.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
