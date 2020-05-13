If you watch Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conferences, then you’ve heard him stress the importance of maintaining one’s mental health during this time. I don’t want to speak for the Governor, but I’m sure he would agree that prioritizing one’s mental health is important everyday. As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, I thought I would help raise awareness by sharing a little bit about my coming to reality on how being healthy mentally is just as important as being healthy physically.
Like many young men growing up in Appalachia, I was taught from an early age, mostly by older men, that men don’t cry. As most of you know, I played sports growing up. And as Tom Hanks said, “there’s no crying in baseball.” Nor is there any in basketball, and if you’re crying while on the football field, you had better hope your helmet is covering it.
Early on, I bought into this notion that men don’t show emotions. Men are supposed to be tough, and stoic, or so I thought. It wasn’t until I graduated college, and began working at a youth drop-in center where my attitude towards mental health really started to change.
My job, along with my colleagues, was to help provide basically anything within reason we could for those kids who stopped by our facility. We helped feed them, entertain them, and most importantly we listened to them. And when I would talk with these kids, especially young men, I could tell that simply by talking about what was bothering them, they would start to become more happy, more at ease, and more involved in the activities we had planned for them.
While I loved being able to help others by talking things out, I still wasn’t comfortable enough to open myself to that level of vulnerability with anyone. Even though I had witnessed it first hand at my former job, I still wouldn’t do it.
Part of me felt like I didn’t want to burden anybody with my troubles, but I’ve learned that those who truly love you will never see you in that way. Even more than that, and to be completely honest with you, I was arrogant. I thought I was mentally tougher than other people, and that I wasn’t as “weak” as everybody else. Looking back, I know just how foolish that kind of thinking is.
And while it’s true that some of us are just mentally stronger than others, it doesn’t mean that we all have to try and out-compete each other on who is the most “macho” by not crying at the end of “Armageddon.” I don’t care who you are, if you didn’t cry when Bruce Willis shoved Ben Affleck back on to that spaceship, and volunteered to stay behind to blow up that asteroid, then you’re a robot; or you just have a better taste in movies than I do. Fair enough.
I don’t want to generalize and say that all men in this area feel showing emotions are a sign of weakness. I try to not pretend like I know what someone else is feeling or thinking. To do so would be ignorant. We have no idea what each of us face on the inside.
I also don’t want to throw-off on “traditional masculinity” either, because there are some very good lessons being passed down too. In the same breath that I was taught not to cry, I was taught to be respectful, courteous, honest, and chivalrous. I don’t think we’re taught to not show emotion for any other reason than that’s simply how our parents and grandparents were raised. Mental health wasn’t as widely discussed or accepted until recently and I believe we are better off as society because we are embracing its importance more.
I’ve seen male athletes cry in defeat, and in victory. I’ve seen veterans cry over remembering fallen brothers and sisters. I’ve seen men cry at their bride to be walking down the aisle. I’ve seen new fathers cry at the sight of their new born babies, and it’s all OK! None of these people are any less of a man because they chose to show emotion.
Sometimes we don’t choose to show emotions and they sneak up on us. That’s OK too, let it flow. Take my word for it, you’ll feel better after you do. And I’m not writing all of this out to say, "hey, men can cry too,” because expression comes in all sorts. People workout, paint, color, watch “Armageddon.” Whatever it is that helps you destress, as long as it doesn’t harm someone else or yourself, I hope you do it.
So, in this time of chaos and uncertainty make sure you prioritize your mental health. If you need to take time for yourself, please do. If you need to reach out to somebody to talk to, please do. There are countless professionals who can help if you don’t want to talk to friends and family. We’re going to be alright, and we’re going to get through this, because we’re going to get through this together.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
