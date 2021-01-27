MILLS' MUSINGS: Kudos to Corbin and company 

Last week, the Corbin City Commission approved a motion that gets the wheels rolling on a project that brings a mental health specialist onboard the Corbin City Police Department. Via this column, I would like to tip my cap to not only Corbin City officials, but to Marcy Rein and her staff at the Whitley County Health Department for getting this done, as well.
Rein said the project was in response to drug users and those with mental health issues cycling through our local judicial systems. And while it’s not certain this project and installing a mental health specialist into the police force will make a huge impact on interrupting that cycle, I am optimistic that it might. After all, it has worked in other communities.
It’s reassuring to know that our city and county leaders are aware that we have a major drug issue in this area, and that they’re not resting on their laurels.
It would have been easy for Rein and her staff to not do all the things necessary in earning the grant necessary to fund the project. They instead chose to take initiative for the betterment of their community.
It would have been easy for the city commission to brush off Rein’s presentation and to leave this issue to those who work in the judicial system.
I also must commend Police Chief Rusty Hedrick for embracing the program and for his willingness to try something new. It’s just another example of the Corbin Police Department setting ego aside for the potential betterment of their community.
I could easily see how other chiefs or sheriffs might have scoffed at the idea of bringing in an outsider with a mental health background, or how they might have been offended at the suggestion of supplemental assistance not dressed in a police uniform. Not too many of us, myself included, like to admit when we need help.
I’m also encouraged by the feedback from the community and how they support this program. It’s nice to know folks want to see the best for others, and that the old mentality that “drug abusers can’t be helped” is losing momentum. It’s easy for some of us to ignore something that doesn’t directly affect us, and we are only aware of when reading headlines, or hearing gossip.
I’ve worked for the Times-Tribune for just over a year now. I have covered several court proceedings in each county during that time, and unfortunately I’ve seen several cases of the same name reappearing on court dockets with new drug related charges. It’s disheartening when I recognize those names as former classmates, friends, and acquaintances.
It leaves me wondering why those folks find themselves in that situation. I believe there are several reasons why one turns to drugs and that you can’t make a sweeping generalization as to why they do. Each case is different and no two people live the same life.
Some may point to generational drug use that has unfortunately become the norm. Others may point to poverty, depression, mental health issues, boredom, or a myriad of numerous other excuses as to why folks choose to do that to themselves. However, eventually we have to stop pointing fingers and realize that regardless of whatever the reason, drug abuse has taken over our home and we have to try something else to stop it.
And that is exactly what I hope this program will do.
I hope this program helps our officers in making our streets, and ultimately their jobs, at least a little bit safer.
I hope Corbin and its police department can become a model for other local cities and departments to follow, because we all know, drug abuse isn’t just a Corbin or Whitley County issue. It’s prevalent throughout the entire region.
Most of all, I hope this program can help those who it is intended to help. I hope it helps breaks the cycle of abuse for folks and their frequenting local jails. I hope that it prevents a person starting to head down the wrong path, and shines a light on other paths to recovery and success that are out there.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.