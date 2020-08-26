MILLS' MUSINGS: Kudos to Coach Calipari 

Ever the contrarian, I stopped cheering for the University of Kentucky’s sports teams when I moved back to the Commonwealth in eighth-grade. The more I removed myself from the BBN (Big Blue Nation), the more I realized that people really love their Wildcats and that some of their dedication to Big Blue was borderline religious and entering cult-like realms. But I’m not here to throw off on UK or their athletics. In fact, I want to do the opposite. I would like to give kudos, props, or whatever else you want to call it to Kentucky’s head basketball coach, John Calipari.
You see, on Sunday, Calipari created a post on his Facebook page proudly displaying a picture of his players holding up voter registration paperwork. To me, this is awesome and exactly the sort of thing you’d want to see from the leader of your program.
In the past, I’ve mocked Calipari for his recruiting tactics (I’m still not a fan of the one-and-done style of recruiting that’s spread throughout the rest of college basketball), and his “Hollywood-ization” of the program. I mean, do any of you all remember Drake taking layups with the team before Big Blue Madness a few years ago? I get it though, that’s what the kids are into and what helps bring in high-level recruits, so I’ll digress.
But now, now I have to give Calipari credit, because he’s helping his players evolve in ways that reach beyond a basketball court. The most impressionable coaches I’ve ever had were those who taught me life lessons more so than blocking out or where to stand in a 2-3 zone, and that’s exactly what Calipari is doing for his players now. The best coaches do more than teach their athletes about the game, they teach them about life.
“Our conversation last night was about ACTION. Having an opinion is part of the process but solutions are based on actions,” wrote Calipari in his Facebook post.
I couldn’t agree more with this. I was taught early on by a coach that when you have a problem with something, before approaching anybody else with it, try to come up with one or two solutions to the problem. The reason being, that if you don’t, then you’re just complaining and simply complaining rarely solves anything on its own.
Speaking of complaints, I would like to say that I’m surprised by the number of complaints in the comments section of Calipari’s post, but truth be told, I’m not. Outside of the occasional person trying to persuade the newly registered voters to vote for their favorite candidate, there are of course those calling for Calipari to “stick to sports,” and to “not push politics.” I’ve even read some saying they were going to boycott the potential upcoming season because of this action. Why?
Why does a group of young men taking the preliminary steps to ensure they are able to do what is constitutionally their right to do anger so many people? Is this not the system we’ve created and encourage people to take part in? Why does it matter if it’s a parent, coach, or another person who helps teach a person the process of registering to vote?
I was fortunate enough that my father took me to register to vote quickly following my 18th birthday. But as we all know, that’s not the case for everybody. Some parents don’t prioritize civic duties, some are too busy to think about their 18 year-old’s voting registration and some kids aren’t even around their parents by the time they reach voting age.
I’ve seen and heard multiple people say local school boards should drop this class or that class for a “basics of life kind of class” that teaches high school students things like filing taxes and registering to vote. So why is it it when a coach, who in some ways also acts as an educator, takes the time to teach his pupils how to properly go about this a problem?
And for those who say sports and politics shouldn’t intermingle, I will say I understand where you’re coming from. Some of us tune into sports to try to get away from the toxic world that has become our political system. However, I would remind you that sports and politics have always been linked in some way or another. For example, one of our greatest home state heroes, Muhammad Ali, was one of the most outspoken political activist of his time.
Not to mention, these kids are in college. They’re not professional athletes. Should this not be the time they learn and grow as individuals? For some, this is the first time they’ve been this far away from home. So of course, Coach Calipari and his coaching staff are going to step up and ensure their guys are taken care of, and that their voices are heard.
I commend Coach Calipari on helping his players on and off the basketball court. I realize that there’s a good possibility that some of these players will vote different than me, and some may vote similarly. But to be annoyed or upset over the possibility of them voting for the “other side,” and thus be upset that they’re registering to vote at all is petulant and immature. Our system is built on taking into account every voice, every opinion, regardless of what you presume their political affiliation to be.
So again, from a Kentuckian who likes their sports with a side of reality, way to go Coach.
