MILLS' MUSINGS: Know when to move on

If there is one thing I’ve grown to loathe, it’s moving. As I’ve mentioned in columns past, my family and I moved around a lot when I was younger. Back then, I didn’t mind it as much. It wasn’t until I was old enough to help move the furniture that I really started to dread it.
Of course, back then there was always the post-move matters that you had to be prepared for; being the new kid in school, adapting to new neighborhoods, and new neighbors. I always hated it at first, but it wouldn’t be long until I had found a group of new friends to adopt the “new kid with the funny accent” into their ranks.
Looking back, I’m thankful for the opportunity to move as much as we did and for the fact that I was able to see much more of our beautiful country than others had the chance to. It’s one thing to visit places like Montana, Texas, and Florida (just to name a few), but it’s a completely different thing to actually live in communities in those places and adapt to those cultures.
It opened my eyes early that the world is much larger than the Tri-County and of course that appreciation didn’t settle in until I was much older.
Having said all of that, I long for the days where I won’t have to strategically place boxes in the back of a moving truck like the world’s most expensive game of Tetris.
All of this is fresh on my mind because this week marks one month since my most recent move. Last month, I made the move from a secluded plot of land deep in the pits of a “holler” in Knox County, to a more “active” location just past St. Joseph’s in London.
Once again, I am forced to readjust to different surroundings, even though it’s just a 15-20 minute drive down highway 229. I’m really not complaining though. The commute to work has been reduced significantly and it’s pretty nice not having to make a whole day of “running to town” to get some errands done.
My poor girlfriend on the other hand, she’s made the move from the much larger Knoxville down in Vols’ country, up to itty-bitty in comparison London. We’ve had the same conversation numerous times, something along the lines of her asking, “where is this specific store or restaurant,” often followed by me having to admit, “yeah, we don’t have one of those here.” She’s really missing Target.
I like the quiet, calm, recluse, neighbor-half-a-mile-away kind of a life. She’s what my papaw would call “a city girl.” I think I’m slowly starting to convince her of the perks of hermit-like living though. But then again, she could suggest moving into downtown Lexington tomorrow and I’d only halfway give it second thought.
Another adjustment thrusted on both of us as a result of the move is the downsizing in space we both have. As a result, we’ve both had to make “sacrifices” in what we brought to our new place.
During one episode of packing up my stuff in my old place, I travelled down a rabbit hole of knick-knacks and random odds and ends that I hadn’t seen since my move before this one. I spent a good chunk of the afternoon picking through random objects, reminiscing on “the good old days,” but I also had a moment of clarity. Or rather, I was forced into a moment of clarity.
As I said, we both had to downsize our belongings in order to make all of our stuff fit in the new place and I hadn’t seen most of that flashback-inducing junk since college. A good portion of it had sat in bags, tucked in a corner under my bed. It was time for me to throw those things away, there was no real purpose to pack those onto the bed of my truck, just for them to collect dust somewhere new.
I think a lot of us have the tendency to this. We keep old things that are often-times worthless to others, but mean something to us, but we ultimately forget we even have them. I think it’s healthy to take stock of those things every once in a while and to make sure they’re worth keeping around. And in other sense, I think it’s important for us to do the same with our thoughts.
Sometimes we keep hold of a memory or ideology that we’ve had forever and bring it around with us as we grow and expand our horizons. Some of those thoughts are good, some are not. I would urge you to treat your mind like the storage under your bed and to forget or “get rid” of those things that no longer serve you a purpose.
I am obviously talking more about those thoughts that we hold on to that are negative, nobody is suggesting that you forget what you learned in school or your manners, but rather those memories that only serve to weigh you down. We are ever evolving, moving and adjusting as human-beings. Each chapter of our lives is similar to a move, whether it be across state lines or just 20 minutes down the road. And I know it’s easier said than done, but not every piece of baggage you’ve collected throughout your journey thus far is necessary for the next step.
You know what brings you happiness and what doesn’t. You know what is worth holding on to, and what is better left in the past. Take stock of your mind, thoughts, and memories, and let the bad ones go. You’ve got so much more collecting to do in your next move.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
