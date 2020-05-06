Because my column runs in the middle of the week, I have decided to dedicate this column to Mother’s Day. I would like to preface all of this with the fact that I am a momma’s boy and I don’t really care who knows. I never understood why that was an insult, my mom is awesome.
I know for some, Mother’s Day has popped up out of nowhere, and to those I would like to say, you’re welcome for the reminder.
I jest, because as I said last month around my birthday, things are off this year for obvious reasons, and it can be difficult to be in a celebratory mood. This is especially true when you can’t celebrate with someone in person. So instead, I’ve decided to share my thoughts and opinions on motherhood, because who better to discuss the topic than a man without kids.
First and foremost, I absolutely believe that mothers are the closest thing we will ever have to comic book-like superheroes. We’ve all heard the old story of a mom lifting a car off of her child, and the one about the mom fighting a bear with her barehands to defend her family, although I think that was a dream I had. Although superhuman strength can be found in almost any comic book, that’s not quite what I meant.
I’ll speak for myself, but when I was kid I know that it was easy for me to take for granted all of the things my mother did for me. At the time, I knew some of the struggles she went through to provide for my siblings and me, but as I got older I started to realize how much of a struggle she actually endured. She’s worked multiple jobs on multiple occasions, she’s made difficult decisions for the betterment of her children others would have balked at, she’s sacrificed so many of her own dreams and desires just in the hopes of putting her children in a better position for them to achieve their hopes and dreams.
She did all of that of course, without us ever knowing the true depth of those sacrifices, or how truly exhausted she was. There were always Christmas presents under the tree even when “Santa was having a slow year.” There were always birthday parties when we wanted them, Easter baskets, and rides back and forth to football practice.
Like I said, it wasn’t until I was much older and now struggling just to provide for myself that I realized just how much my mom went through. I have no idea how she found the time, strength, or energy to do anything, much less to do it as amazingly as she did.
When we’re kids we believe our parents are superheroes, as we become adults we know it to be true. And now that I’m an adult, my mother is my superhero in other ways. She would still drop everything in a moment's notice if I needed her. She’s always there to pick me up when life roughs me up. She knows how easily I can become overwhelmed and knows just the right combination of words to help destress me and get me back on track.
My mother instilled values and morals in me that have helped me achieve everything that I have so far. She taught me to be humble, respectful, and to always be the last one to give up.
“You might not be the fastest, strongest, or best at something,” she would say, “but you can have the most heart, and be the last to quit.”
And although I know that my mom is the best mom in the world, I also know that there are billions of others who would say the same about their moms. I know that my mom’s mother, my Mamaw, was just as strong, loving, and amazing as my mom, and that she passed that down to her and her sisters. My two aunts have been an extension of my mom with their love and support, especially in times when my mother and I have lived hundreds of miles aways from one another.
I have been blessed with a family of “moms,” and I know that most everything I have accomplished thus far in life is thanks to that.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
