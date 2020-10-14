MILLS' MUSINGS: Do your job and vote

As the day this column is published marks the first day voters in Kentucky are able to vote early in person, I like many others are encouraging you to do your part and cast a ballot for this year’s general election.
I’m sure you’ve heard the same stories and reasoning for voting; how millions have died throughout the history of our country to preserve your freedom to vote and how we have had to rectify antiquated ideas of limiting that freedom to only a certain sector of the American public.
But now, with all of those freedoms intact, I still find it incredibly confusing that many choose not to vote. I’m not one of those who believes that if you don’t vote, you don’t have a right to complain. Sure, you have that right, but I also have the right to believe that if you’re going to complain that something needs fixed, you ought to at least make an effort on your own end of doing what you can to fix it.
The same is true if you think things are perfectly fine. If you don’t want things to change but they do, and you didn’t vote, can you really hold anybody else accountable for you own laziness? I suppose you could, you have that right as well, but there aren’t too many people who are going to put much stock into what you have to say.
Some are saying this year’s election is one of the most important in American history. I’m not one for hyperbole, but with everything surrounding us from the pandemic to social unrest, I definitely want my two cents heard. And that’s without even diving into the political beliefs of the multiple people (you all know there are more than two, right?) running for president.
Over the last week or so, I’ve had the opportunity to interview candidates running for local elections in Corbin and Williamsburg. Each candidate shared with me their hopes and desires for each city if elected or reelected. And while a common argument not to vote is that whoever is in charge of the country doesn’t change the day-to-day living of most folks, I feel like that argument holds no water when it comes to local elections.
I think all of us have shared an opinion on how this certain thing or that certain policy could be better here in the Tri-County. I’ve heard multiple complaints that more should be brought in entertainment wise in certain Tri-County cities. Where do you think those decisions are made? Local politics and the politicians who represent you matter more than you think.
While interviewing local candidates, I come away with multiple thoughts, but one really stood out to me. Everyone running really does have the best interest of their city at heart. From incumbents proud of their accomplishments thus far in their positions and wanting to continue striving for the best, to hopefuls wanting to implement new ideas, nobody had an ill word to say about the other.
Each candidate instead is focused on representing me and you, and wanting to do what they can to make life better for all of us, not tear down their political opponents. I’ve had multiple candidates in interviews say that if they’re not elected, they have full trust in the others running to do a good job. So why can’t those running for state and federal positions do the same? I’ll let you figure that one out.
Local county clerks have also made it easier for voters in each county offering multiple voting locations on Election Day, early in-person voting, and drop boxes for those who want to submit their paper ballot rather than mail them. I mean honestly, you’re kind of running out of reasons not to vote.
With that said, on a local level, I truly believe there is no wrong option. Let me correct that, the only wrong option would be not voting. If you’ve not cast an early ballot, I would encourage you to do your homework on each candidate, find those who align with your personal political beliefs, and do your job and vote. We’re all counting on you.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
