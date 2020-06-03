MILLS' MUSINGS: Challenge yourself 

Usually when I sit down to write my column I have an idea of where I want to take it. I write my columns on Mondays, and I’ll typically use the week and weekend prior coming up with points I want to make in the following week’s column.
For obvious reasons, this week is different. I struggled to come up with anything substantial to write. At first, I attributed it to another case of writer’s block, but the longer I sat here with an empty text document, the more I realized it’s not writer’s block, it’s fatigue.
To say the last 10 months or so have been overwhelming for us may be the understatement of a lifetime. Each month has seemingly brought a new problem into the forefront. We’ve had a questionable exit from our previous governor, an impeachment attempt, floods, a pandemic, and now we have protests.
Whenever something happens in a city somewhere else in our country, I’ll admit, I’ve thought to myself, "I’m happy I live here, in small-town, rural USA.”
You see, these same hills that I love, and consider a privilege to be born in, also act as barrier between us and what happens in the rest of the country. We’re secluded from atrocities that are happening just three hours up the road in the opposite end of the our commonwealth.
Granted, sometimes these things have a Daniel Boone-esque way of finding their way into these hills. Like viruses for example, they’re not too worried about borders. Like wise, neither is poverty or corruption, in which we’ve had our bouts of in the past. Poverty is still rampant.
Social media and technology have also bridged that divide between us and what is happening in more populated areas. We are more connected now than ever, and yet we seem to be dividing more and more. We develop group-think ideas and post them hiding behind screens, rarely having to actually defend those thoughts against actual counter-arguments. Most of the time, we dig our heels deeper into our beliefs, resort to name calling, or click the unfriend and block buttons before any real discourse can made.
It’s exhausting, it’s overwhelming, and I’m tired.
I’m tired of the generalizations that we hold against each other, knowing that none of us as individuals are perfect. To throw accusations against a group of people simply based on the experiences and perspective of yourself is limiting, and unfair to each of us as individuals. I don’t want to be held accountable for the actions of someone else who may look similar to me or talk like me. I’d assume most of us don’t.
I’m tired of the “what about-isms” being tossed around when anybody makes a case for change. This is a lazy argumentative tactic used to draw attention away from what is originally being discussed. If you, yourself, truly care about the “what about-ism,” maybe you should do something about it, instead of saving it in your back pocket in an attempt to poke holes in the arguments of others.
Instead of using your hands to point fingers at others, use them instead to lift up your neighbor in need. Use them to fill out the ballot box in accordance to your beliefs, just use them for something positive.
And I know that for as tired as I am, there are people who are rightly more tired than me. People who are tired of having the same fights and arguments every few years just to have the same results. People who aren’t as fortunate as me who are struggling everyday just to make ends meet, just to run into situation after situation pushing them further into debt and poverty, they’re tired too.
Of course I know that the problems facing us as a society are much larger than myself. Therefor, it is my hope that you don’t interpret the ramblings of this column as “woe is me,” but rather you see it as “woe is us.” Woe is the country, who despite being the greatest country in the world (you won’t convince me otherwise) we still have a lot to learn, understand, and do better with.
I don’t know how we fix every problem we face, but I know where we can start. We can start with ourselves. You can create the change you want to see in the world, but first you must make that change within yourself.
Challenge your beliefs. Is what you believe really how you feel, or is it something that was taught to you from an early age, and you’ve never considered the alternative? Would your belief be the same if you were born in another part of the country, in a different situation? If so, then you can take comfort in knowing that those beliefs you hold true, are in fact how you feel. You can take pride in knowing that you at least did your due diligence and aren’t believing something simply because you were told to do so at one point.
On the other hand, you may surprise yourself. You may find that you change your mind completely on something, or are at least able to find something in the opposing point of view to be empathetic about.
Make yourself uncomfortable, because if you don’t, the world will do it for you.
I know that it can be hard to swallow reality sometimes, but it’s even harder to swallow when you’ve got a knee on the back of your neck.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
