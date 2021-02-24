MILLS' MUSINGS: After the ice melts, may appreciation grow 

Over the last two weeks, our area was hit by multiple bouts of winter weather that left thousands without power and roads nearly impossible to drive on. Yet through the frustration and hardships brought on by the weather, there were a few bright spots I thought were worth mentioning.
Now that most of the snow and ice have melted away giving way to rain this Monday morning, and we can all take a step back and breathe collective sigh of relief before moving on, I wanted to take a chance to thank those who worked tirelessly throughout the storms and who continue to work hard to help those still without power.
To our local road departments and public work departments, thank you for working long hours often overnight to help keep our roads as clear and safe as possible. From what I’ve seen, many are still out removing fallen trees and debris from road surfaces and deicing roadways that don’t receive a lot of sunlight. So while for many of us the storm has passed, the clean-up effort and work continue on for you. Just know that we are appreciative of your hard work and diligence.
It’s easy to get annoyed with road crews whenever you’re sitting in standstill traffic caused by construction on the interstate or to be frustrated by a detour. I just hope that we will remember what these folks do for us in times like the recent past and that maybe we will be a bit more patient and thankful for all that they do.
On the days I was able to make into the newsroom last week, I heard call after call come in for first responders to respond to welfare checks, vehicle incidents, and countless other emergencies. It seemed every few minutes they were getting called out to something new, often times putting themselves in danger by traveling on roadways that were not yet cleared just to help someone else.
Much like they always do, our first responders stepped up in a big way over the last couple of weeks. Last Sunday, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to 18 wrecks alone. When they weren’t busy responding to wrecks or helping transport people to medical appointments, the rescue squad helped out by delivering food boxes to Laurel County residents.
Last week, a local woman shared an interaction she had with Whitely County Sheriff Todd Shelley while broken down on the side of the road. She was stranded and had run out of gas. She said Shelley went “above and beyond” to help her and in making sure she was ok.
First responders were also out providing realtime updates on road conditions and warning the public not to travel. For those of us who still had to be out though, it’s good to know we have those folks like the Laurel-London Rescue Squad or Sheriff Shelley that have our backs.
And then there are those countless others who work in the hospitals, are EMTs, firefighters, and whose acts of kindness weren’t publicly shared - thank you for helping keep things running as smoothly as possible, and ensuring the safety and wellness of the general public when times are tough. On top of the difficult past 11 months or so brought on by the pandemic, you persevered in stepping up even more during the last couple of weeks. We can never thank you all enough.
Thank you to community leaders who stepped up in creating warming shelters like those located at Restoration Ministries, West London Baptist Church, the Feltner 4-H Camp, and others. Thank you to organizations like the White Flag Ministry who still managed to make over 120 to-go meals this past weekend to help feed those in need, even with the weather and road conditions as bad as they were.
Thank you to those who checked on their neighbors and opened the doors of their homes to those who may have lost electricity or heat.
It’s easy to forget that while it may seem we are as divided as ever, when things get really rough, that divisiveness is only surface level. Whenever the weather gets bad or there is a call to help those in need, I have witnessed numerous times over my last year and half working for the newspaper, people step up without a second of hesitation.
Never forget: We are still a community, a family, and we still care for one another.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. He can be reached at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
