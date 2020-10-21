Mills is recipient of first Teacher Leader award of school year

KNOX COUNTY — The list of nominees was long, as Knox County Public Schools staff nominated one of their own for the first Teacher Leader award of the year. However, it did not take the judges long to identify the teacher that has went above and beyond for her students and school both during the past seven months and years prior.
Rebecca (Becky) Mills, a teacher at Lay Elementary School, was presented the award on Tuesday, October 13 by Principal Keith Broughton and Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles. The two made many mentions of how Mills prefers to be behind the scenes making things happen.
The colleagues that nominated Mills echoed the same in their submissions. "You will see her standing in the rain loading cards, feeding/handing out food, mopping floors, or anything that needs done." "Becky never wants any recognition for all that she does. She does many things 'when no one is even looking'." "She is the glue that holds us all together."
To launch this year's Teacher Leader awards, the school district asked staff to submit the first round of nominations before it is open up to the entire community to nominate teachers for the award.
"Our teachers, and our entire staff, have worked hard together to make sure the ending of last school year and the start of this year was successful for one another and our students," said Frank Shelton, communications director. "We knew that there were stories to be shared, and teachers that are sometimes hiding like Mrs. Mills, that have helped out and been a part of the transition to learning at home and continuing learning at school."
"We appreciate all of the nominations, over 50 of them, telling the stories of the great work our teachers are doing to make our schools not just buildings, but centers for learning, positive culture, and an overall feeling of community."
The Teacher Leader award focuses on six areas of leadership development. Recipients are judged based on being a leader in the classroom, in modeling and coaching, in growing together, in advocating for education, in the profession of education, and as a leader in the community and world.
Nominations for the Teacher Leader award will now be open to the public (staff can continue to nominate). The next award presentation will be the first of November.
