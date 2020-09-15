The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that milling and paving operations have begun on Master Street in Corbin. The roadway will be reduced to one lane beginning through Tuesday, September 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. | Photo by Erin Cox
Milling, paving operations begin on Master Street
Louise W. Kidwell Carter, age 72, of Gray, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 at her home. She left her earthly home to join her husband, Robert Carter, who passed away just five days before her. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Kidwell and …
Connie Marie Coffey, 55, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. Born in Covington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Breshear and Dyana Kramer. Connie is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She nurtured and brought happi…
Robert "Bob" Lee Carter, 77, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home in Gray, Kentucky. Born in Gray, he was the son of the late Travis and Nan Sasser Carter. Bob embraced hard work, at an early age he began working as coal miner and carried that same work ethic into his long …
