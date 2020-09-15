Milling, paving operations begin on Master Street

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that milling and paving operations have begun on Master Street in Corbin. The roadway will be reduced to one lane beginning through Tuesday, September 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. | Photo by Erin Cox

