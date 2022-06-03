MILLER: Writing for a living

Last week, just one tiny lick on my hand amongst the chaos of puppy spay and neuter day, and I knew Maybelle the Boxer would go home with me from the Knox-Whitley Humane Society after my interview with veterinarian Travis Sulfridge. I’m calling her Bella and as soon as my shift is over, I’m rifling through my nail polish to find a color that will suit her front nails.
I hastily drowned my hair with dry shampoo and threw on my Pink Floyd T-shirt along with my groovy bell-bottom paisley leggings the day after I put down Bella’s deposit. Pickup times at the humane society were between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and I had the flexibility to take my lunch when needed, so I used that as an opportunity to make the drive to pick her up in Corbin the next day. The humane society rang me just as I was walking in the door to come to pick up Bella.
Sulfridge gave me two updates on her to let me know she made it through her spay okay. And for that, I am so thankful to him. I think I might have found my new vet. And I decided I definitely found my new vet after he sent me a text later after I brought her home on Thursday, asking how she was doing.
When I asked the humane society about Bella's history, they informed me that she had been boarded by her family, but they never came back to get her. Like most dogs or cats there, they didn't have much else about her history.
My other dog, Teddy Bear, was an unsure and growling demon for 2.5 seconds while meeting her through the chain-link fence. Then he saw the McDonald’s. With a nonchalant dive for the hamburger after I let him back in the house, Teddy instantly forgave me for bringing home another dog, although he should be used to that by now. They have been calm around each other since. He needed a new friend because my other dog actually belonged to my ex-boyfriend, and Jeffy moved when the ex did. Teddy was lonely.
I’m Mara. And I’m the new reporter for The Times-Tribune. And apparently, I have no willpower when it comes to adopting an animal. She fit right in with my cats, Teddy Bear, my rabbit, my tropical birds, and my tiny army of chickens.
I’ve always been a writer. Since I can remember I’ve always either been on a typewriter that my grandmother showed me when I was a little girl or I’ve hidden in corners in college classes to jot down story ideas in the notebooks I should have been taking notes in to study for my math class. I was writing before I ever had my first computer in middle school in Estill County. To this day, I’m not satisfied until I’ve at least written 100 words.
I graduated from Estill County High School in 2004. My higher education at Eastern Kentucky University brought about two bachelor’s degrees. I got my first in 2010 in anthropology — I somehow thought I could be Lara Croft but that quickly bombed the first time I ever failed my first archaeology final — and my second in 2012 in English. I wrote my first romance novel in a small apartment in Richmond after getting my heartbroken when my ex-husband asked me for a divorce. At 25, I printed off submission requirements from Harlequin. Not once did I ever consider being a reporter. In fact, I applied for the Master of Fine Arts program at Spalding University and got rejected! Although I did graduate in 2020 with my Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
I have seven published romance novels. I published "Cheap Guitars" in 2013 and to this day I will tell anyone who is curious about my books to check that one out first. And my Blissful Bites series is a close second. I just had the covers for the Cheap series redone with my publisher after I renegotiated some of my contract with them.
I never thought moving toward writing full time would lead to a job at the Times-Tribune after I found it online. In fact, I forgot I even applied for it until our editor called me in the middle of watching "Cars" with my godson at home.
I’d only had a few journalism classes in my undergraduate courses. I wracked my brain for some suitable answers when The Times' Editor Erin asked me what I learned from them. I had some journalism experience writing for Cupid’s Pulse during my 8-month internship with them so I felt like that had to count for something. And I must have learned more from those classes and that internship than I thought because Erin called me later that week to officially offer me the job.
The opportunity to serve our community as a reporter has given me so much. I’ve listened to Senator Robert Stivers speak, attended the International Rotary dinner, interviewed the lovely new children’s librarian for Whitley County, as well as many other exciting things. I cannot wait to see where this job takes me next! (Although I’m going to refrain from adopting more dogs… unless the 3-year-old boxer boy at the Humane Society is still there when I get paid next, and I make no promises) I’m truly doing what I set out to do as a writer.
When Bella is fully healed from her spay, I plan on taking her for a walk with Teddy at Cumberland Falls. Look for me with the fluffy red dog and the spoiled Boxer with pink nails. A family trip to McDonald’s is in their near future too, even though they don’t know it yet.
For anything that is local news related, please reach out to the newspaper or email me at mmiller@thetimestribune.com.
Mara Miller is a staff writer at The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at mmiller@thetimestribune.com.
