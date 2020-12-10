TRI-COUNTY — One local artist who began art therapy to recover after her tour in Iraq has now turned her art into a full-time job.
When Liv Taylor returned home after serving overseas 12 years ago, she turned to art therapy to help her cope with her emotions and trauma she had experienced.
“Art therapy is one of the things that helped me recover,” she said. “It’s helped me to focus my thoughts and see what really matters on the inside. Instead of everything being scattered, it’s helped me to see the big picture.
“Everybody is different but for me, when I went through that type of therapy, that helped me more than medicine or any type of prescription or anything like that could.”
Taylor began art therapy with sketches and charcoal drawings that she admitted were rather dark.
“The exercises were ‘when you close your eyes, what do you see?’ and at first, it was just chaos and just lines, just splatters and smears and totally black,” she said.
Eventually, Taylor’s art became more colorful and lively as she began using acrylics to paint any surface that could be painted on, but it wasn’t until this past year that Taylor made a career out of her art.
“When COVID happened, I couldn’t go back to work because the kids were out of school, so I just started painting and my teacher told me I should sell them and it wasn’t two days later that I started getting orders,” she said.
Since then, Taylor has been working hard to fulfill orders from customers all throughout southeastern Kentucky and has even began to reach further north into states like Indiana and Illinois. Taylor also has two of her most famous art pieces on display at CLYM Gym in Somerset.
Taylor said she draws most of her inspiration from nature, as she loves to paint outdoor scenes and outdoor sports such as rock climbing and kayaking.
“Most of the paintings that I do that are non-commissions, the things that I paint from my soul are from nature and the places that give me the most peace and I just want to share that with everybody,” she said. “My second inspiration comes from all the other artists that I’ve met along the way—the different things they do, the different styles and the way they share their souls too that comes out in their work.”
Trees are one of Taylor’s favorite things to paint, as she has been given the name the “tree queen” by other local artists with her painting the “River Tree” one of her most requested pieces.
Taylor hopes more than anything to give people a feeling of peace and happiness when they look at her artwork and is happy to create any piece a customer wants, except for portraits of the deceased.
Taylor said that each order is custom-made to fit the person ordering the piece to ensure that each painting is original.
To order a custom piece from Taylor, visit her Facebook page @LandofLiv1. Taylor said customers can send her a message where they can discuss what they would like to order. Taylor can ship custom pieces via USPS or UPS and accepts payments through PayPal and Venmo. Customers may also find her on the Festival of Mountain Masters Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.