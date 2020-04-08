MIDWAY, Ky. -- To support students and families impacted by the closures of SAT and ACT testing sites due to COVID-19, Midway University has announced that it will waive the SAT/ACT test requirement for admission consideration for Fall 2020. The test will be considered optional beginning Monday March 23rd through the end of Fall enrollment August 26th, 2020.
The test optional is for general admission to the University. There are some majors that still require specific test scores for acceptance into those programs but students can be admitted and then take the required test at a later date prior to those specific program admission deadlines.
Students who have already taken the tests may still choose to submit their test scores, but applications from students without test scores will also be considered. The lack of test scores will not impact the University's evaluation of the student's application.
"Midway University remains committed to assisting students. We want to make sure that all applicants to the University during this time are given admission consideration and not at a disadvantage because of their inability to take the ACT or SAT," said Rusty Kennedy, Vice President of Admissions & Athletics. "For Fall 2020 applicants, we will evaluate their admissions based on their academic performance as it is reflected on their transcripts and GPA."
The university will assess policies for future classes this fall.
For more information, visit www.midway.edu or contact the Admissions Office at admissions@midway.edu or toll free at 1-800-952-4122.
