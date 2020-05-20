TT

MIDWAY, Ky. - The annual Joy Edwards Hembree Honors Program at Midway University was done through a video presentation this year to recognize several students, faculty members and campus organizations for their outstanding achievements in the classroom and extra-curricular activities.

"The annual Honors event is an important reminder of our purpose and a celebration of our students' academic and social achievements," said Dr. Mary Elizabeth Stivers, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Midway University. "Although we couldn't gather on campus to celebrate this together, we didn't want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge our student's achievements."

Award recipients:

Dr. Becky Briley, Outstanding Teacher Award

Juan Perez (Versailles, Kentucky) Associate Degree Nursing Award for Professional Excellence

Jamie May Mullins (Richmond, Kentucky), BSN Professional Excellence Award

April Steward (Paris, Kentucky), Health Care Administration Award

Larissa Cussins (Cheyenne, Wyoming), Outstanding Biology Student Award

Kendall Godwin (Ooltewah, Tennessee), Outstanding Biology Research Student Award

Laura Minton (Wilmore, Kentucky), Outstanding English Student Award

Joseph Enzweiler (Erlanger, Kentucky), Outstanding Psychology Student Award

Joy Johnson (London, Kentucky), Outstanding Teacher Education Student Award

Laura Minton (Wilmore, Kentucky), Theatre Award

Christen Roberson (Inez, Kentucky), Outstanding Masters in Teacher Leadership Award

Cynthia Sexton (Stamping Ground, Kentucky), Outstanding Business Student Award

Kendra Legters (Bloomfield, New York), Outstanding Student in Equine Management

Lesley DuPlessis (Pretoria, South Africa), Outstanding Student in Equine Rehabilitation

Rashea Smith (Corbin, Kentucky), Outstanding Student in Equine Science

Maxime Noel (Les Contamines-Montjoie, France), Outstanding Sport Management Student Award

Women's Volleyball Team, Athletic Team Impact Award

Psychology Club, Student Organization Impact Award

Elizabeth Danielle "Libby" Morgan (Georgetown, Kentucky), Excellence in Community Service Award

Luke Logan (Elizabethtown, Kentucky), Midway University Freshman Leadership Award

Hannah Waroway (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Midway University Eagle Leadership Award

Hannah Welte (Augusta, Kentucky), Ruth Slack Roach Junior Scholar

Brynn Bradley (Nicholasville, Kentucky), Student Alumni Award

The event is named for the late Joy Edwards Hembree, a long-time Midway University Trustee who advocated for women and children. A video of the event can be found on the Midway University YouTube channel.

