MIDWAY, Ky. – Midway University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to its Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 302 students who made the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Local students include:
Matthew Collins, London, KY (Laurel)
Gregory Daly, London, KY (Laurel)
Joy Johnson, London, KY (Laurel)
Lesley Du Plessis, Corbin, KY (Whitley)
Lauren Jones, Corbin, KY (Whitley)
Taylor Petrey, Corbin, KY (Whitley)
Rashea Smith, Corbin, KY (Whitley)
