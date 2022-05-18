Messer welcomed into NSDAR chapter

The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter NSDAR was very excited on Saturday, April 23, to officially welcome new member Peggy Messer. Messer had worked closely with the Chapter Registrar Nancy Hampton to complete her paperwork and prove her genealogy going back to a Revolutionary soldier. Messer's three granddaughters attended this meeting to show their support for their grandmother and also enjoyed hearing about our Kentucky and Knox County elections. Pictured with Messer, on the left, is her granddaughters, Nancy Hampton, Registrar, and Chapter Regent Claudia Greenwood. | Photo contributed

