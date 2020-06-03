HARROGATE, Tenn. -- Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) President Clayton Hess conferred 199 Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees on candidates from the LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine that completed the degree requirements at the close of the spring semester on May 9.
Morgan Brock of Corbin received her undergraduate degree from University of Kentucky. She will continue her medical training as a resident in obstetrics and gynecology at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. Brock is a member of the Sigma Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity. She is the daughter of Billy Brock and Vikki Brock.
"I would like to thank my family and friends for their support and encouragement through this journey. I couldn't have done it without them all," said Brock.
Tyler Carter of Barbourville received his undergraduate degree from Union College. He will continue his medical training in a family medicine residency at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, South Carolina. Prior to graduation Carter received the Dr. Burt Routman Family Medicine Award. This is presented to the student who best exemplifies what an osteopathic family physician should be. This individual has provided excellent care to a wide variety of patients with a multitude of clinical problems in a kind, concerned, professional manner, and has matched into a family medicine residency. The award is named in honor of Dr. Burt Routman, LMU-DCOM's founding chair of family medicine, who set a high standard for future osteopathic family physicians. Carter is a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society and during his second year in medical school he served as vice president of the LMU-DCOM Chapter of the Christian Medical and Dental Association. He is the son of Tim and Cindy Carter.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.