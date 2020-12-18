KNOX COUNTY — During Wednesday’s meeting, the Knox County Fiscal Court appointed members to the county’s recently established Industrial Development Authority via the acknowledgement of an executive order issued by Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell.
The executive order appointed the following individuals to the industrial development authority: Rich Prewitt for a four-year term, Corey Chestnut for a three-year term, Becky Miller for a two-year term, Josh Callahan for a three-year term, Brent Bingham for a one-year term, Kevin Hinkle for a two-year term, and Andrew Davis for a one-year term.
When the industrial authority was established in September, Mitchell explained that this would be the first time Knox County had an industrial development authority and that every other county around Knox County has one.
The court also approved a resolution which states that the court supports legislation to modernize Kentucky’s transportation funding mechanisms to increase existing sources of funding to help generate revenues needed for maintenance and construction on all modes of transportation throughout the Commonwealth.
Through the resolution, the court also “strongly encourages” the Kentucky General Assembly to act as soon as possible in the 2021 session to address all of Kentucky’s transportation funding needs to avoid further erosion of the state’s transportation network.
“Our funding has decreased over the last several years,” Mitchell said of Knox County. “This year alone it decreased over $200,000 and so we’re addressing that.”
The court’s resolution states that since 2015, due to falling gas prices and reduced fuel tax revenues, the state’s transportation funding has dropped nearly $200 million per year.
District one Magistrate Roger Mills said that it wasn’t just Knox County who had suffered from the shortcomings in transportation funding. He recalled a meeting he had with a magistrate in a nearby county earlier Wednesday, in which that magistrate said his county hadn’t blacktopped any of the county’s roads throughout all of 2020.
“He said it was the first year that he could ever remember that they hadn’t blacktopped any, and it’s just because they didn’t have the funds,” Mills said.
Resolution 20201216-01 states that according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky’s road fund requires an additional $900 million per year to address current maintenance and construction needs.
“For the benefit of the citizens of Knox County, we’re passing this resolution today,” Mitchell said.
Judge Mitchell also announced that the Knox County Courthouse would be closed next week starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 - Dec. 28. Starting next week, the Knox County Clerk’s office will only be open on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for the next two weeks.
In other fiscal court business, the court:
- Approved the hiring of Jed Adams Hutchinson as of Dec. 8, 2020 at the Knox County Detention Center.
- Approved the Knox County Attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of November in the amount of $125,209.29.
County Attorney Gilbert Holland explained that the majority of November’s total came from the yearly tax sale, and said that is why this month’s total is significantly higher than previous months.
- Approved resolution 20201216-02, which authorizes the application, and upon approval, an agreement between the court and the Kentucky 911 Service Board for funding.
- Approved the Knox County Courthouse’s 2021 holiday schedule, as well as the fiscal court’s meeting schedule next year.
- Approved the Knox County Sheriff’s 2020 budget amendment.
