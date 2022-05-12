WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Public Library recently named a new children’s librarian and she is very excited about the future of the children’s library.
Tabitha Meadors is not new to the library though. She has worked full-time for the past 15 years as the bookmobile librarian and serviced the entirety of Whitley County. Before COVID hit, Meadors visited nursing homes, residents, and daycares once a month. Meadors would sometimes go to daycares two or three days a month for reading programs for the children.
When the position of children’s librarian opened up at the Whitely County Public Library, Meadors decided she was ready for a change and craved something different. She applied because she wanted to see what she could accomplish in the children’s librarian position.
“The transition has been a challenge,” Meadors admitted.
“In the beginning, I was jumping back and forth between two jobs,” Meadors said in reference to her previous position as a bookmobile librarian. “Now that we have two people going on the bookmobile, I can focus more here.”
It has been a challenge for Meadors to set everything up with the children’s library. She would like to get people to come back in the doors because it had been closed for a year. The library offered curbside services during the year it had to be closed due to the pandemic. It went through recent renovations to refresh the paint and to give the space a more welcoming environment.
“I got a partnership with the Whitely County Detention Center. They brought inmates in after-hours and they painted the walls for us. And after they did that, I moved the furniture around so that the room flows better,” Meadors said. The library hadn’t been painted in well over Meadors’ time at the library and she wanted to make it more inviting to the public.
Meadors has several plans for the children’s library moving forward. She recently had Miss Olivia from the Cumberland Falls Recreational Reading come to the library to talk about owls. At least 10 people showed up. Miss Olivia read several books and did pine cone crafts with the children. Miss Betty will be re-starting her storytime on Fridays. Summer Reading will kick off on May 31 and go until July 28. During the summer reading program, Meadors indicated that there will be painting, paper crafts, and rock painting.
Meadors also has plans for different reading programs for the kids. She would also like to start a Touch a Truck Tuesday. Meadors would love for the kids to look at the vehicle, touch the vehicle, and talk to the owner of the vehicle. She would like to have everything from fire trucks, to dump trucks, and even classic cars. She especially would like for the kids to get to touch a Jeep, such as a Gladiator, and would love to get a tractor for one of the Touch a Truck Tuesdays.
She was also excited about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. “If you have a newborn that you would like to sign up for, you can find the link on our website,” said Meadors. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a program you can enroll your child into through the Whitley County Library’s website. It is a free program where your child will get one free book a month until they age out of the program at 5 years old.
For other events, Meadors would like the Whitley County community’s input. She wants to figure out other things to do with the space. There will obviously be books and she is going to bring movies into the children’s library. She would also like to open up a space for homeschool parents to bring their children.
