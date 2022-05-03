CORBIN — MaryAlice Rose McVey has been named the 2022 May Day Queen.
McVey is the 16-year-old daughter of John and Heather McVey. The Queen’s escort for the evening is Tyler Clifton, the 17-year-old son of Dr. Keith and Laura Clifton.
The 2022 Tiny Queen, Ella Dawn Smith, is the 6-year-old daughter of Christopher Zachary Smith and Dr. Chelsea Dawn Smith. Smith will be escorted by Jax Abbott, the 6-year-old son of Jake and Brittany Abbott.
Both Queens will be crowned during the 79th annual presentation of the May Day Festival on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Corbin Arena.
The theme for this year’s event is “May Day Is So Sweet.”
The May Day Festival is sponsored each year by the GFWC Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin. After two years of virtual events it is a pleasure to return to an in-person event at the Arena. During the festivities, this year’s royal courts will be presented. Additionally, the 2020 and 2021 courts will be recognized during this year’s event since their May Days were presented virtually.
First runner-up to the May Queen is Caroline Steely, the 16-year-old daughter of Mark and Carla Steely. She will be escorted by Seth Steely, her 17-year-old brother.
Second runner-up, Gracelyn Fox, the 16-year-old daughter of Stephanie Pennington and Randy Fox, will be escorted by Isaac Anderson, the 17-year-old son of LuAnn Anderson and Chris Anderson.
Third runner-up, Sydney Dixon, the 17-year-old daughter of Les and Myranda Dixon, will be escorted by Ryan Peace, the 18-year-old son of Selena Davenport and Don Peace.
Claire Price, fourth runner-up is the 16-year-old daughter of Greta Atherton and Jason Price. She will be escorted by Tanner Smallwood, the 16-year-old son of Misty and Michael Smallwood.
The fifth runner-up, Josie Elizabeth Bailey, is the 16-year-old daughter of Tommy and Jamie Bailey. Her escort for the evening is Hunter Newberry, the son of Missy and James Foley and Tonya and Roger Newberry.
Sixth runner-up, Kennedie Guiher, is the 16-year-old daughter of Sherrie and Robert Guiher. Her escort for the evening is Gavin Gibbs, the 16-year-old son of Suzanne and Brandon Gibbs.
Other members of the Queen’s court, in alphabetical order, are:
Adrianna Arcure, the 16-year-old daughter of Robin and Angelo Arcure. Her escort is Barrett Keck, the 16-year-old son of Beth and Brandon Keck.
Kennedi Blair, the 17-year-old daughter of Erin and William Pollard. She will be escorted by Nate Grigsby, the 17-year-old son of Cynthia and Marvin Grigsby.
Jules Deal is the 15-year-old daughter of Jessica Farley and Mike Farley. Eli Walker, the 17-year-old son of Bryan and Jennifer Walker is her escort.
Camille Greer, the 16-year-old daughter of Eric and Kay Greer, will be escorted by Zachary Clifton, the 17-year-old son of Dr. Keith and Laura Clifton.
Lauren Mattyson Hamilton is the 16 year old daughter of Denise Hamilton. Her escort is Jamon Henry, the 16 year old son of Katrina Henry and Roger Henry Jr.
Emily Holcomb, the 17-year-old daughter of Deborah Holcomb and Chris Holcomb, will be escorted by Trey Blalock, the 16-year-old son of Ashley Hart Bryson and Tyrone Blalock.
Taylor Nantz is the 16-year-old daughter of Niki Nantz and Chad Nantz. Her escort will be Zander Curry, the 17-year-old son of Angel Curry and Toby Curry.
Parker Osborne, the 16-year-old daughter of Brittney Osborne and Derek Osborne, will be escorted by Joshua Edwards, the 16-year-old son of Becky Edwards and Rodney Edwards.
Laylah Stallworth is the 15-year-old daughter of Brandi Boots and Centrale Stallworth. Brady Lanham, the 17-year-old son of Kristie McNight and Tommy Lanham, will be her escort.
Kella Wyatt, the 16-year-old daughter of Keisha and Lance Wyatt, will be escorted by Braden Rose, the 16-year-old son of Rickele and Christopher Rose.
The May Queen’s trumpeters will be Lenox Cole Hacker and Oliver Michael Baker. Hacker is the 5-year-old son of Michael and Victoria Hacker. Baker is the 6-year-old son of John and Hilary Baker.
The Queen’s flower girls will be Blakely Grae Dixon, the 4-year-old daughter of Cody and Kayla Dixon, and Layla Rose Lamkin, the 4-year-old daughter of Keith and Audrey Lamkin.
The trainbearers for the Queen will be Brandon Rashad Bryson, II, and Levi Aron Bunch. Bryson is the 6-year-old son of Brandon and Ashley Bryson. Bunch is the 6-year-old son of Aron and Jamie Bunch.
The 2022 Tiny Queen’s court consists of: first runner-up, Julia Quinn Cox, the 4-year-old daughter of Jonathan and Whitney Cox; second runner-up, Whitley Savannah Roaden, the 6-year-old daughter of Josh and Amanda Roaden; third runner-up, Evelyn Moore DiFebo, the 6-year-old daughter of Allison Moore and James DiFebo; fourth runner-up, Mia Elisabeth Rutland, the 6-year-old daughter of Christian and Elisabeth Rutland. Completing the court, in alphabetical order, are: Harper Noelle Ellison, the 4-year-old daughter of Jenny and David Ellison; Rosanna Christine Fields, the 5-year-old daughter of Chase Fields and Megan Williamson Fields; and, Cary Jo White, the 5-year-old daughter of Craig and Niki White.
The Ossoli Club of Corbin would like to thank all of the host businesses, the candidates and their families, our newspapers, the program participants, and everyone who “voted” to make this year’s May Day a special event in many young people’s lives. The proceeds from May Day are returned to the participating school classes and the community throughout the year.
