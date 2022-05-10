Proud families, friends and community members gathered together Friday to celebrate the crowning of the May Day Queen and Tiny Queen for the Ossoli Club’s 79th May Day Festival. MaryAlice Rose McVey was crowned the 2022 May Day Queen. The crown was passed down to her from the 2021 May Day Queen Kaiden Walden, who had earned the title in the virtual event last year. Ella Dawn Smith was named the 2022 May Day Tiny Queen. The crown was passed down to her from the 2021 May Day Tiny Queen Hadley Marie Tyree. | Photos by Mara Miller
McVey, Smith crowned in May Day ceremony
- By Mara Miller Staff Writer
