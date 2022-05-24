LONDON—Two new restaurants are coming to London later this year—McAlister’s Deli and Slim Chickens.
On Thursday, the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority announced that McAlister’s Deli will be coming to the vacant lot between Texas Roadhouse and Fazoli’s. Then, on Monday afternoon, it was announced that Slim Chickens would be inhabiting the former Steak ‘n Shake building just across the road off KY-192, near I-75.
The lot between Texas Roadhouse and Fazoli’s has remained vacant for quite some time but Steak ‘n Shake just closed over the weekend. On Sunday, posts began circulating on social media about the closing of the restaurant and by Sunday evening, a sign had been posted stating that the location was closing permanently.
McAlister’s Deli is a chain fast-casual restaurant known for its sandwiches, soups, salads, baked potatoes and desserts. London-Laurel Co. Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paula Thompson said this will make the 19th location for the restaurant in Kentucky.
Construction on the new, 3,100-square-foot restaurant is expected to begin in June, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for mid-June. A November grand opening is planned.
Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant chain which specializes in chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and chicken and waffles. This will be the seventh location for the restaurant in Kentucky.
Renovations to turn the former Steak ‘n Shake into a new 3,100-square-foot restaurant will begin in the coming weeks, Thompson said, with a September grand opening planned.
