Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Chad Jackson with the Corbin Fire Department drove the streets of Corbin Wednesday morning to spread good cheer and encouragement through the tough times. As people are encouraged to stay home and maintain social distance, Razmus joined with WYMT's Hannah Reynolds and drove around town to wave to those at home doing what Gov. Andy Beshear continues to ask Kentuckians to do. People stood and sat on their porches and yards waving as Mayor Razmus used a public address speaker on the vehicle to share words of encouragement. Mayor Razmus posted on Facebook Tuesday asking for those who would like a drive-by visit and formed a route to travel Wednesday. She said she would work on a new route next week. | Photos by Erin Cox
Breaking News
breaking featured
Mayor rides through town to spread good cheer
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Dollar General announces discount to medical, Guardsmen and first responder communities
- Police dept. to begin enforcing social distancing
- Number of COVID-19 tests performed in Ky. difficult to confirm
- Tri-County closings and announcements
- UPDATED: Third positive COVID-19 case reported in Laurel County
- SEKRI to manufacture over 200,000 medical masks
- UPDATED: Second COVID-19 case reported in Laurel County
- Laurel County Fire Department launches app to alert community, provide COVID-19 info
- YEAR OF THE WOMAN: 89-year-old Whitley woman takes pride in working
- Kentucky in top states in COVID-19 prevention
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.