Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus was the guest speaker at Tuesday's Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Corbin Center on Tuesday. Razmus discussed Senate Bill 274, which is in regard to the annexation of land near Exit 29. She also talked about other developments in Corbin like the renovation of Miller Park and the new splash pad in downtown Corbin. | Photo by Erin Cox
