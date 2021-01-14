CORBIN — “I’m just feeling really hopeful,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.
Though 2020 is a year that most of us are just hoping to forget, the resiliency of community members is something that truly shined in one of the most difficult years we have faced in our lifetimes, as Razmus reflects on this past year and looks ahead at what is to come in the new year for the City of Corbin.
Corbin is rooted in local businesses and despite mandated closures and capacity limits in stores and restaurants, many of the city’s local businesses have seen an outpouring of love and support from their community members, helping them to get through this year’s most difficult times.
“I’m really proud of our city,” Razmus said. “I think we really pulled together and supported each other. I think that our small businesses have been able to weather the storm because of the support of our community.”
As Razmus looks ahead, she is hopeful that 2021 is going to be a better year for all.
“I’m looking forward to this pandemic being a thing of the past, that’s for sure,” Razmus said. “I’m looking forward to things getting back to normal, I’m looking forward to being able to meet face to face with people again and I’m looking forward to all the goals that had to be put on the back burner to be realized.”
One of those goals Razmus has for the City of Corbin include the completion of the renovation of Miller Park. Corbin City officials broke ground at the park in December. The project is expected to be completed later this year.
Razmus said she is also looking forward to seeing more children enjoying the Geeta Patel Splash Pad this summer as the project was unfortunately not completed until September last year, giving children only a small window of time to enjoy the city’s newest attraction.
Razmus and city officials are hopeful that the dispute between the City of London and the City of Corbin over the City of London’s attempt to annex property located near Exit 29 in southern Laurel County will come to a positive resolution for both London and Corbin this year, as well.
This year, Razmus is also hoping to see the Standardbred racing facility finally break ground in Corbin.
Keeneland has been in talks with the City of Corbin for several years with different visions for the racetrack. The proposed facility will be a harness racing facility that will be located at the land purchased by Keeneland off the Corbin bypass and a related track extension will be located off Exit 11 in Williamsburg.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing some movement on the 25W reconstruction project that we got funded this year,” Razmus added, referring to the improvements on 25W that includes improving a back road for use for the area near McDonald’s, the Tri-County Cineplex and on down to the Bypass. Another back road would go on the other side near Bojangles and the hotels, helping to remove traffic from the main roads.
With several projects already in the works, 2021 is already shaping up to be a productive year for the City of Corbin.
