BARBOURVILLE - During Thursday evening’s Barbourville City Council meeting, Mayor David Thompson delivered a state of the city address listing several completed and upcoming projects for the city.
In 2020, the city of Barbourville completed its fiberoptic project. Mayor Thompson says the completed project provides state of the art fiberoptic telecommunication services to homes and businesses in the Barbourville Utilities service area.
“This project allows Barbourville Utilities to provide speeds up to a gigabit to our customers at very low prices through our fiberoptic network,” explained Thompson. “We can also provide customized packages to our businesses big and small at very competitive prices.”
The city also upgraded electric conductors on Cumberland Avenue. The new conductors are larger in sizer and allow for future electric growth.
Thompson said plans this year include upgrading the Gillam Hill and RECC water tanks and that the city is actively seeking funding through federal and state agencies to rehabilitate and upgrade the tanks.
The mayor announced the city’s intention on continuing to use more efficient LED streetlights and replace older streetlights as needed. In a cost saving maneuver this past Christmas, the city replaced the lights in its decorations dotted throughout downtown and along 25-E. Thompson said this move saved the city approximately $3,500 on its electric bill when compared to last year’s bill.
In other cost saving measures, the city replaced the garbage cans at Thompson Park with a dumpster. This allows the city to save money in labor costs and other supplies to the tune of $4,200 a year.
Thompson also gave a brief overview for the city’s police, fire, and street departments during his address.
Last year, the city police department added three new vehicles to its fleet. It also upgraded the computers in patrol cars with Panasonic computers with technology to run tags and operator licenses, and provides computer aided dispatch (CAD) in the vehicles.
The police department also upgraded its stock of patrol rifles. It will look to add an additional police officer to its force in 2021.
The city fire department received a new fire truck in November of last year. The new engine cost a total of $475,000.
The city’s street department received a new salt spreader and two new Chevrolet pickup trucks paid purchased with the help of USDA funding.
Thompson said the recreation and street department will continue to maintain and upkeep the city’s park system, walking tracks, and sports and recreational fields. A disc golf course was added to Thompson Park last year, and was paid for by Barbourville Tourism. The street department also replaced the benches at the park, which were donated by the Junior Women’s Study Club.
Thompson announced that the city hopes to install a previously purchased playground at Thompson Park. The equipment was purchased in August 2019, but due to the pandemic and weather, has yet to be installed. Thompson said he hoped the playground would be installed before the spring season.
The city’s upcoming drive-in theatre should begin construction in early February. The theatre will be installed on city-owned property adjacent to the old water park, behind the city’s amphitheater. Thompson said there wasn’t a definite completion date scheduled at this time.
The drain project on Third Street and Cedar Street was completed last year.
In other city business:
- The council approved the second reading of three ordinances first read during last month’s meeting.
Ordinance 2020-8 amends the city's June 30, 2020 budget. The new balanced budget sees the receipts and revenues, revenues and cash, as well as appropriations changed to $4,717,946.
The city's 2020 budget breaks down its appropriations in the following amounts: administration $1,214,258, police department $1,497,510, street department $945,370, fire department $163,980, recreation fund $344,418, tourism and recreation fund $552,410.
Ordinance 2020-9 adopts and supplements the code of ordinances modified by the state each year.
Ordinance 2020-10 establishes a Utility Hardship Grant funded by an allocation of $50,000, which was made available through CARES Act money received by the city.
Eligible applicants would be served on a first-come first-serve basis until the balance of the allocated funds are exhausted.
- The council approved the surplus of a 2009 Ford F-150 owned by the street department, and 2016 Dodge Charger used as a police car by the police department. The council also approved the surplus of 1999 Ford Ranger seized by the police department.
The Ford F-150 and the Ford Ranger will be listed on Govdeals.com. Thompson explained that the Dodge Charger would be listed on the website, provided it wasn’t sold to another governmental agency first.
- The council went into executive session to discuss the sale of property located at 104 First Street. After returning from executive session, a motion to list the property for sale at $18,000 was approved.
